WCBD Count on 2

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the second annual Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”. It honors organizations impacting their community. Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for its animal disaster response efforts,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Vacation club connected to prior settlements over consumer complaints

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston attracts millions of tourists every year, but some say that their vacations were ruined after their experience with one local business. “I don’t know that I would voluntarily go back to Charleston to be honest,” Christopher Sawyer said. “Knowing that the city can’t even...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 after boat capsized near Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston rescued three men Thursday as a 23-foot boat capsized east of the Charleston Harbor. A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to the overturned hull. Crews pulled the three men...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. school breaks down annual cost of ownership and upgrade budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District spent nearly $50 million maintaining and improving facilities in 2022. The annual report details all the repairs, renovations, and replacements from 575 projects in 83 school buildings this year. These projects include new playgrounds, replacing security equipment, furniture upgrades and new technology in libraries and classrooms. Some also went to athletic and arts equipment.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

City of Folly Beach asking for public comment on proposed parking plan

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach is asking for public comment on its new proposed parking plan. The proposed plan is looking to bring both paid and free parking to the area. They are submitting the plan to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Saturday and are encouraging residents to share their opinions beforehand.
FOLLY BEACH, SC

