MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
live5news.com
Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the second annual Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”. It honors organizations impacting their community. Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for its animal disaster response efforts,...
live5news.com
Work ongoing for $1M citywide Charleston plan to guide future resilience
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is underway for Charleston’s million-dollar citywide plan that will help drive future decisions regarding flooding and development over the next 25 years. Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said crews are taking a foot and a half of sea level rise into account as part...
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Sheriff requests $2M to increase pay rates, help address vacancies
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County’s Sheriff is asking county council for millions of dollars to help make the department’s pay rates more competitive. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there’s just over 100 vacancies in the detention center and 44 vacancies for deputies. The...
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
live5news.com
Proposed Johns Island elementary school raises traffic concerns
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic patterns and flooding are just a few concerns the people of Johns Island are having about the location of a new elementary school in District 9. Dozens of parents and people that live off River Road gathered on Thursday evening to respond to Charleston...
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
live5news.com
Vacation club connected to prior settlements over consumer complaints
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston attracts millions of tourists every year, but some say that their vacations were ruined after their experience with one local business. “I don’t know that I would voluntarily go back to Charleston to be honest,” Christopher Sawyer said. “Knowing that the city can’t even...
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Transportation hosts meeting to discuss safety improvements
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will meet with residents Thursday night to discuss safety improvements to US 17A North Main Street. The meeting will be drop-in style with displays of the proposed project, and the community will be able to write down any questions they have.
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 after boat capsized near Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston rescued three men Thursday as a 23-foot boat capsized east of the Charleston Harbor. A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to the overturned hull. Crews pulled the three men...
live5news.com
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. school breaks down annual cost of ownership and upgrade budget
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District spent nearly $50 million maintaining and improving facilities in 2022. The annual report details all the repairs, renovations, and replacements from 575 projects in 83 school buildings this year. These projects include new playgrounds, replacing security equipment, furniture upgrades and new technology in libraries and classrooms. Some also went to athletic and arts equipment.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District continues to work to accommodate growth
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District continues to work to accommodate the growing population in the area. Officials say the new developments are quickly bringing in new families and students who need to be accommodated. In the 2022-2023 district budget, about $24 million of the total...
live5news.com
City of Folly Beach asking for public comment on proposed parking plan
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach is asking for public comment on its new proposed parking plan. The proposed plan is looking to bring both paid and free parking to the area. They are submitting the plan to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Saturday and are encouraging residents to share their opinions beforehand.
