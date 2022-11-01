Read full article on original website
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed alleging […]
Appointing a Special Counsel for Trump Would Be a Mistake
Attorney General Merrick Garland would be making a mistake by appointing a Special Counsel in response to Trump declaring his candidacy for 2024.Such a decision would hand Trump control over orchestrating further delays of any criminal investigation and potential criminal prosecution. It may even factor into Trump’s decision about whether and when to run since he knows it would look more political to prosecute a candidate which would lead him to declare sooner rather than later given the growing scrutiny by DOJ into both Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the Mar-a-Lago documents...
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after road blockades...
Manchin slams Biden for ‘disgusting’ comments about shuttering coal plants
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) slammed President Biden for making “offensive and disgusting” comments about shutting down coal plants at an event in California on Friday. Biden gave remarks at the corporate headquarters of Viasat, a global communications company, to promote the CHIPS and Science Act, which he signed into law in August to provide $50 billion in incentives to the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
Huge crowds join People’s Assembly March calling for General Election now
Thousands have taken to the streets of London to demand a general election now, along with greater support for ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.The “Britain is Broken” march on parliament was led by trade unions and community organisations, with speakers including Mick Lynch and Jeremy Corbyn. They were joined by climate protesters carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.Organisers from the People’s Assembly campaign group said they wanted to “shut down London” to force ministers to listen to calls a national poll, fairer pay settlements new cost of living support measures and more.“The government is in a deep crisis...
Fact check: Silicon Valley candidate falsely linked to Donald Trump
Mudslinging is nothing new in local politics, but a slew of new ads against a Silicon Valley politician is demonizing him by falsely linking him to Donald Trump. Johnny Khamis, a former San Jose councilmember running for county Board of Supervisors District 1, said he’s disgusted by recent mailers sent by his opponent and her political allies. He is facing off against San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas for the District 1 seat to replace Supervisor Mike Wasserman, who is terming out at the end of the year.
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests
Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country
AP News Summary at 10:02 a.m. EDT
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.
