KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
KFDA
Canyon Athletes Win Gold at the UIL State Cross Country Meet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Avery Brown of Canyon won a girls’ individual gold medal while the Canyon boys’ team finished first today at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, Texas. Brown came from third place to first as the competitors neared the finish line of...
KFDA
Palo Duro facing must win against Plainview to make playoffs for first time since 2014
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are preparing for a must win this week. A matchup with Plainview would get Palo Duro into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Plainview will be playing with the same goal in mind as the winner of the game will get the final spot in the postseason in their district.
KFDA
Polls are open: Last day for early voting is tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the final day for early voting for the Nov. 8 elections. Ballots will be open until 7:00 p.m. across the Texas Panhandle. Compared to the last midterm election in 2018, early voting numbers in Potter and Randall counties are down for in-person voting. Randall...
KFDA
Canyon can get share of district title with win over Pampa
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles have a lot on the line this week. With the Randall Raiders loss to Hereford last Friday, that opens the door for Canyon to get a share of the district title with a win over Pampa. The Harvesters come into the game off...
KFDA
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford. According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road. A car...
KFDA
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County. According to the release, the crash happened today on Highway 60/84. The name of the airman will not be released until the next of kin...
KFDA
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for duty, Wednesday morning. According to officials, on Wednesday, at around 4:40 a.m., Curry County deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on the west side of Clovis.
KFDA
Roosevelt County non-essential offices closed due to water shutdown
ROOSEVELT COUNY, N.M. (KFDA) - All non-essential County offices will be closed today, Nov. 3, due to a water shutdown in the city of Portales. The water line break is in the area of Bryan Street. County offices will reopen with normal business hours once water service is restored. The...
