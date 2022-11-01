AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are preparing for a must win this week. A matchup with Plainview would get Palo Duro into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Plainview will be playing with the same goal in mind as the winner of the game will get the final spot in the postseason in their district.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO