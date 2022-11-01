ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

What you need to know about the Cooper at Wylie showdown Friday

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

"It's huge."

That's Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light' quick take on Friday's football game at Sandifer Stadium that pits the Bulldogs against Cooper , with the district championship on the line.

If Wylie wins, the Bulldogs claim their first outright football title as a Class 5A team.

If Cooper wins, the championship likely will be shared between those two teams and Wichita Falls Rider. Rider beat Cooper but lost to Wylie.

Wylie has lost to Cooper in all three football games, all non-district matchups, though the margin has gone from 48 points to 30 and to six last year at Sandifer.

The place should be packed for this one.

"It's going to be a logistical challenge," Light said this week of handling the crowd, most of which will be headed to the stadium from the same direction - east.

Abilene Cooper vs Wylie: Southtown Showdown tests friendship in high stakes game

Fans coming south on Buffalo Gap Road will be slowed by construction that has reduced four lanes to two.

Last year's game did not draw as big of a crowd as expected.

The recent Wylie vs. Stephenville this season drew more than 4,000 fans. Light noted, there were as many vehicles as he has seen filling parking areas.

But, Light said, this game will ... "huge."

There is district championship and playoff seeding on the line.

Plus, Light noted, Abilene High is off Friday, so Eagles fans may want to check out the big game in town, too.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here are things that will help fans have a better game experience:

Lane assignments

With many fans coming from the same direction - west on Antilley Road from the top of the hill - Cooper fans are asked to use the right-hand lane to turn into visitor parking on the east side of Sandifer Stadium.

Wylie fans should use the left lane, which will take them past the Cooper turnoff to the west side of the stadium, where home parking is located.

Light said there will be law enforcement help at the intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Road after the game. He was hopeful that arrangement could be worked out for fans going to the game.

Extra parking vs. rain

There is overflow parking planned. However, Light said, rain could affect that.

There is a 30% chance of rain Friday but ending in the early afternoon.

Clearing out the stands

Sandifer Stadium capacity is listed as 8,200. But, Light said, that probably is too much given that is based on 18 inches per person.

So, portable seating will be brought in.

The two bands will not be the stands, nor cheer squads, to allow for more fans.

Get tickets ahead of time.

Online ticket sales are encouraged, especially in advance.

Advance general admission tickets are $6 for adults and $2 for students. The price goes to $8 for all fans at the gate.

Reserved seats on the home side are $8 in advance, $10 if available at the game.

Credit cards can be accepted for payment.

Wylie officials say advance sales allow for quicker entry. And have tickets on phone or a printout ready to show at entry.

Go to wyliebulldogsathletics.com to purchase tickets.

Superintendents say

Wylie's Light is a 1978 graduate of Wylie High School.

Abilene ISD Superintendent David Young is a 1990 graduate of Cooper High.

Asked his prediction of the outcome, Light said, laughing, "A big crowd. I've got so many enemies, I don't need any more."

He remembers the Dallas-Washington game and the "bulletin board" material that rivalry produced.

Young had this to say, agreeing with Light the game is "huge."

“This year’s Southtown Showdown is a huge game with the district title and playoff seeding on the line. More than that, it’s an awesome opportunity to experience quality student participation from two outstanding local high schools. AISD looks forward to seeing our neighbors to the south on the field and in the stands.”

So, no prediction on the outcome which, this year, is in doubt.

Wylie has won four straight games while Cooper is on a three-game win streak.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: What you need to know about the Cooper at Wylie showdown Friday

