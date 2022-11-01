Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
KTUL
Ahha Tulsa Hardesty Arts Center closing its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ahha Tulsa announced Thursday they made the difficult decision to close ahha's Hardesty Arts Center on Nov. 4, including ceasing the operations of its programs for now. A spokesperson with ahha said they are working closely with their partners to ensure they find a long-term...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
KTUL
Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
KTUL
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
KTUL
Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
KTUL
Beggs Public Schools cancels classes due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools has canceled classes at all school sites on Friday due to a water outage. The district says it will make up for the cancelation by having a virtual day on Friday, Nov. 18.
KTUL
Winterfest announces dates for 2022-2023 season
Arvest Winterfest has announced the dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season.The 15th Annual Arvest Winterfest ice skating rink will return on Nov. 25 and stay open through Jan. 8.The 9,000 square foot ice rink is larger than the Rockefeller Rink in New York City, and will provide 45 days of skating to Tulsans.General admission is $12 and includes a pair of skates. Skaters can enjoy discounted admission of $6 on Mondays by bringing a canned food to donate to food banks in Oklahoma, or on Wednesday by bringing a coat, blanket or gloves to benefit non-profits in the Tulsa area. For more information on Arvest Winterfest, click here.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered African penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo announced the hatching of an endangered African penguin Thursday. The chick was born to parents Dassen and Ireland on Oct. 3. The zoo worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums African Penguin Species Survival Plan to welcome the penguin. "Weighing only...
KTUL
Magnolia Meadows to open in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's something new happening in midtown Tulsa. A half-acre lot west of The Church Studio will now be home to several species of magnolias. It's being transformed into "Magnolia Meadows" in honor of J.J. Cale's song "Magnolia". Cale is a Tulsa Native who graduated from...
KTUL
Oklahoma Aquarium unveils new aquatic-themed carousel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium has unveiled a new attraction sure to excite all sea lovers. On Thursday, the aquarium held a ribbon cutting for it's new aquatic-themed carousel. The ocean-themed ride is a custom made, one a kind piece with various sea animals and music for...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
KTUL
Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
KTUL
26 burials found so far during excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The City of Tulsa announced one more adult and one more child-sized burial were found during excavation work Thursday. This brings the total number of burials to 26, 19 adults and seven child-sized burials since last Wednesday. ---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Since last...
KTUL
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
KTUL
Tulsa Animal Welfare waves cat adoption fees for November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced that due to an influx of cat intakes, the shelter will be waving all adoption fees for cats during the month of November. The shelter said it received 54 cats within a few days, all of whom are ready to...
KTUL
Kristin Chenoweth concert canceled at Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center announced Thursday that the Kristen Chenoweth concert scheduled for Dec. 17 has been canceled. The cancelation is due to scheduling conflicts, BAPAC said. The center has begun refunds and said it should take around 10 to 15 days to...
KTUL
'Downtown Days of Wonder' announced for 2022 holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership joined by the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade, shared their plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign. DDWO is a collaborative effort created to attract Tulsans and...
KTUL
District 14 District Attorney clears former Tulsa County candidate of ballot harvesting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — District 14 District Attorney Max Cook declined to file charges against former Tulsa County Commissioner candidate Bob Jack, according to documents sent to the Tulsa County Election Board. Cook told NewsChannel 8 the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations investigated Jack for accusations of ballot harvesting. "We...
Comments / 0