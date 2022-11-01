Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Speaks Out on Getting Traded By Steelers at Trade Deadline
Chase Claypool is one day into his tenure with the Chicago Bears and already looking… The post Bears WR Chase Claypool Speaks Out on Getting Traded By Steelers at Trade Deadline appeared first on Outsider.
Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans
Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
Chase Claypool is ready to be a 'playmaker' for Bears
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool, acquired from the Steelers in a trade Tuesday, believes he can be a playmaker for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
atozsports.com
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
Jack Sanborn set for opportunity with Bears' defense
Bears linebacker and Lake Zurich product Jack Sanborn is set to step in as a likely starter on the team’s defense following the trade of star Roquan Smith to the Ravens.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
Can Odafe Oweh Rebound for Ravens With More Help?
Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has managed just one sack this season — in Week 4 against the Bills.
LOOK: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Lands Awesome NIL Deal with French’s Mustard
Finally, someone wearing a Tennessee uniform will profit off a mustard NIL deal. Per On3, Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has recently inked a deal with French’s, one of the most unique partnerships in college football. Before jumping into some of the details, let’s provide some background, shall we? For...
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
Scouting the Big Ten's best NBA prospects
The college basketball season is now only days away and, as part of our preview, we will be breaking down the best potential NBA prospects by conference. Our pre-season coverage of draft prospects will stay consistent with the strategies uncovered in our recent poll of NBA scouts and executives. Initially,...
saturdaytradition.com
Rueben Chinyelu, 2023 hoops center, includes 1 B1G program in top 5 list
Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-foot-10 Class of 2023 center from NBA Academy Africa, has whittled his final schools list down to 5, and 1 B1G program made the cut. Chinyelu will decide between Rutgers, Tennessee, USC, Florida and Washington State. Chinyelu was most recently on an official visit to Rutgers on...
Outsider.com
579K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0