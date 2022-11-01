Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry’s Frustration With James Wiseman Has NBA Twitter Calling For A Trade
James Wiseman has struggled with the Warriors. Just a couple of years ago, James Wiseman was taken with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was taken by none other than the Golden State Warriors, who won the title just last year. Wiseman missed last season due to an injury, and now he is back on the floor for the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons
Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Terminates Partnership With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Controversy
After the Nets player shared an anti-semitic film on Instagram, Nike has cut ties while Amazon is still sharing the film. Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving as of last night, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. The announcement comes just a few days after the Brooklyn Nets player shared an anti-semitic film via Instagram titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America and failed to take accountability for his comments.
NBA insider says Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets growing frustrated with Ben Simmons
Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his teammates are getting frustrated playing alongside the shell that was once All-Star
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Who’s To Blame For Nets Disaster
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Nets today. With Steve Nash being fired yesterday, it has become apparent to the entire basketball world that the Nets have been a complete and utter disaster over the last three seasons. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Marcus Smart Confused And Upset Over Ime Udoka Nets Hiring
Marcus Smart was shocked when he found out. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that they would be hiring Ime Udoka. Of course, the team fired Steve Nash, and from there, it was reported that the Nets were about to hire someone who is incredibly controversial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Delivers A Statement On Coming Off The Bench
Russ is settling into his new role. Russell Westbrook hasn’t worked out so well in Los Angeles, much to the dismay of Lakers fans. Last year was a disaster and to start this season, the Lakers went on a five-game losing streak. Last game, however, the Lakers came out with the win, and it was mostly because Russ was allowed to play his game.
hotnewhiphop.com
JJ Redick Explains How Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Have Gone Too Far
JJ Redick had another spirited segment on “First Take” today. If you have been paying attention to the Brooklyn Nets, you would know that they are an absolute disaster, and it is all because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. These two have been a mess for the team as their demands have ultimately gutted what used to be a solid roster.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Over Antisemitic Movie Tweet
The star point guard will be suspended without pay. The Brooklyn Nets have decided to suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his controversial, antisemitic tweet. The team announced their decision on Thursday, saying that the star guard is “currently unfit to be associated” with the Brooklyn franchise.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Speaks On Illness That Kept Him In Bed All Weekend
LeBron has been going through it over the past few days. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up another win last night as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime. If you were watching the game, you would know that this win was made possible thanks to the heroics of Matt Ryan who got a buzzer-beater to force overtime.
hotnewhiphop.com
Miles Bridges Hit With Probation In Domestic Violence Case
Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence back in July. Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets were closing in on a contract extension back in June as Bridges was set to become a restricted free agent. On the eve of free agency, that immediately fell apart as it was revealed that he had been arrested for domestic violence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Want People Feeling Bad For Him
KD went back and forth with fans over what his mindset should be, moving forward. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are off to a very rough start that ultimately led to the firing of Steve Nash. At this point in the season, the Nets sit at a record of 2-6 and it looks like they have no chemistry. They cannot play a lick of defense and if they keep this up, the playoffs will be a distant dream.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amar’e Stoudemire Wants Kyrie Irving To Apologize
Kyrie Irving has faced very few consequences for his recent actions. Kyrie Irving is in a lot of trouble with the Jewish community after he shared a documentary that had some dubious information and views. Kyrie is the epitome of that dude in your Political Science class who says “I’m just asking questions,” when in reality, they just want to provoke.
Comments / 0