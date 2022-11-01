KD went back and forth with fans over what his mindset should be, moving forward. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are off to a very rough start that ultimately led to the firing of Steve Nash. At this point in the season, the Nets sit at a record of 2-6 and it looks like they have no chemistry. They cannot play a lick of defense and if they keep this up, the playoffs will be a distant dream.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO