Attorney General Merrick Garland would be making a mistake by appointing a Special Counsel in response to Trump declaring his candidacy for 2024.Such a decision would hand Trump control over orchestrating further delays of any criminal investigation and potential criminal prosecution. It may even factor into Trump’s decision about whether and when to run since he knows it would look more political to prosecute a candidate which would lead him to declare sooner rather than later given the growing scrutiny by DOJ into both Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the Mar-a-Lago documents...

33 MINUTES AGO