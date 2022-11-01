Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
SUNY Cortland Police Department participating in “Movember”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A month of men’s health awareness at SUNY Cortland. Members of the University Police Department will grow their facial hair for “Movember,” the campaign that calls attention to mental health and suicide prevention for men, as well as early detection and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer. They’re trying to raise $1500 for the Movember Conversations mental health program. Women of the UPD will paint their nails blue in solidarity.
IPD: Man hit by car last night, in stable condition
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering this morning from injuries after police say he was struck by a car last night. Ithaca Police say the unnamed man was bleeding and unconscious when officers arrived at a parking lot in the 600 block of West Seneca Street shortly after 11 o’clock last night. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
Ithaca’s Common Council postpones decision on 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The City of Ithaca’s 2023 budget has not yet been approved. Common Council decided to table the vote on Wednesday night, following a lengthy public hearing. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says many people had problems with the proposal, including issues with wage increases. Officials meet...
Early voting off to hot start in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Many voters are hitting the polls early in Tioga County. Democratic Election Commissioner James Wahls says turnout is great. He says around 200 people have been voting per day. The county has already surpassed 1,000 total voters. Last year, fewer than 500 people hit the...
New Yorkers share thoughts on gubernatorial race
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day is around the corner. New York’s gubernatorial race is on many peoples’ minds. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to Myers Park in Lansing to see what voters are thinking. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Newfield School District receives $200k to improve technology and transportation safety
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A big financial boost for a Tompkins County School District. Assemblymember Anna Kelles says the Newfield Central School District (NCSD) is getting $200,000 in funding from the state budget. “I am proud to deliver this state funding to the Newfield Central School District and increase...
