Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maryville warns people of utility bill scammers
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders in the city of Maryville are warning people of utility scams. The city reported just this week two people got calls from scammers claiming they could give them a discount on their utility bill. Experts said this kind of phone call is indeed a scam...
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
wvlt.tv
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who was wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon...
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
Here are some ways to Find Your Fun this weekend. Officials said the fire was not threatening any structures as of Wednesday night. Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says. Updated: 10 hours ago. Lenior City High School is on lockdown, according to...
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Two indicted for March carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court.
WATE
UT expert breaks down 2023 COLA increase for social security checks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Money Talks, a professor with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee spoke about the increase retirees will see in their social security checks next year. Matt Harris spoke about the the 8.7% cost of living...
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses...
wvlt.tv
KPD to receive grant to fund their internet crimes against children task force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Department of Justice announced the Knoxville Police Department would be getting $564,767 for their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated...
Knoxville man sentenced for stealing over $200,000 in sports cards
A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court Monday for stealing sports cards from stores in four different states and selling them online.
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete
(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
DA: Knoxville man sentenced for stealing thousands in sports cards, merchandise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
Comments / 0