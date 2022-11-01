ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

WBIR

Maryville warns people of utility bill scammers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders in the city of Maryville are warning people of utility scams. The city reported just this week two people got calls from scammers claiming they could give them a discount on their utility bill. Experts said this kind of phone call is indeed a scam...
WATE

Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
wvlt.tv

Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who was wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon...
wvlt.tv

SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

Here are some ways to Find Your Fun this weekend.
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games

wvlt.tv

KPD to receive grant to fund their internet crimes against children task force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Department of Justice announced the Knoxville Police Department would be getting $564,767 for their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated...
WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
WYSH AM 1380

UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete

(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
