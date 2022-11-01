Read full article on original website
mike woodruff
3d ago
so three kids are thay the same ones seen on camera's steeling the dogs in apple Valley. out of a back yard three weeks ago. gust maybe.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twistThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
California holds over $11.9 billion in lost money; check to claim yoursThe HD PostCalifornia State
Apple Valley LabyrinthThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Rhythm and Flow owner gives 3 mindsets of a successful business ownerThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Second man fatally shot in Covina area identified; suspects sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
Hesperia man arrested after being found in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms"
Authorities on Friday arrested a Hesperia man who was found to be in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms."The man, Puleaga Pele, 44, was arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer and is set to make a court appearance at the United States District Court in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday. Investigators executed a search warrant on Pele's home after he was discovered to be a part of a separate investigation. They found that he had offered to sell the target of that investigation multiple firearms, "which appeared to be of unknown manufacturer and without a serial number."The guns were traced to his home, where investigators found 33 firearms inside of a Hummer truck in the garage. 10 of those are allegedly "ghost guns."They also found a stolen firearm, a machine gun and thousands of rounds of ammunition and assorted high-capacity magazines. If convicted of the charge, Pele faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
Fontana teen caught driving with 40 pounds of meth in car, deputies say
Deputies say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by a 17-year-old from Fontana.
California father and girlfriend accused of torturing and fatally abusing a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father and his 22-year-old girlfriend face charges after a 4-year-old girl reportedly died from suspected child abuse and torture. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to a home on the 22300 Block of Highway 18 to a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old child. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, and she was transported to the hospital.
foxla.com
Rancho Cucamonga teen arrested for making threats against high school
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Officials said a 14-year-old student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested for making criminal threats against the school. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, investigators with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said two students at the school received threatening text messages. Detectives quickly determined the threats made against the school were not credible.
Authorities release photo of person of interest in fatal shooting of teen at Bloomington party
Authorities on Thursday released a photo of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Bloomington party earlier this week. Robert Plyley was shot during the party in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was […]
z1077fm.com
Man Locks Himself in Bathroom After Bungling Burglary at Grocery Store
A burglary was bungled at a Yucca Valley grocery store, and so the alleged thief locked himself in the store’s bathroom for 40 minutes until Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. The Sheriff reports that yesterday (November 2) just before 9:30 a.m., Travis Sharp, a 33 year-old Yucca Valley resident, entered the Yucca Valley Aldi, located near the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Warren Vista, through the back “employees only” entrance. Sharp was seen attempting to pry open an office door, entering the employee break room, and carrying stolen property back toward the rear entrance.
foxla.com
Person of interest wanted in Rancho Cucamonga teen's fatal shooting at Halloween party
Authorities on Thursday released the photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party in Bloomington. A picture of the person of interest was released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, asking the public that anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
2 men wanted in fatal Covina shooting, considered armed and dangerous
Authorities continued their efforts Wednesday to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
Two students arrested after gun incident on campus
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident on campus appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat
Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
Two students arrested after gun incident at local middle school
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident at local middle school appeared first on KESQ.
Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
foxla.com
LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in West Covina
Two men were shot, one fatally, at an apartment complex, the West Covina Police Department said. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Nogales St. in West Covina. The two victims shot were men approximately in their 20s, according to West Covina police. One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives."West Covina police detectives are actively investigating the incident as a double homicide," police said in a statement.No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the police at 626-939-8500.
2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds at West Covina apartment complex
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men found at an apartment complex in West Covina Wednesday night. Multiple shots were reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue where arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release. One […]
foxla.com
West Covina PD investigating double homicide
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in West Covina, officials said. The West Covina Police Department received a call at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, off La Puente Road. Arriving officers found two men at...
