Smith, Robert “Bob” Stephen, age 77 of Farmington, MN, formerly of Red Wing, MN, passed away on October 19, 2022. He retired after 35 years from Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. He was a founding member of the Red Wing Amateur Radio Club and was an avid volunteer throughout his life. Survived by wife Julie (Tillman); children Jonathon (Veilya) and Richard; grandchildren Violet “Rowan,” Caitlyn, Connor, Cayleigh; sister Mary (Walt) Prokop; father-in-law Joseph Tillman; sisters-in-law Janice (Ray) Meixner and Jean (David) Tillman and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, November 19 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the Red Wing Area Food Shelf or to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.

FARMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO