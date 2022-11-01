Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Marilyn Ann Allen Olson
Marilyn Ann Allen Olson, 92, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. She was born February 25, 1930, in Bedford, Indiana to Mabel (Sipes) and Harry Allen. She married Norman R. Olson Jr. on November 13, 1948, and they shared 48 years together. Marilyn was...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Donna Gayle (Mitchell) Pace
Donna Gayle (Mitchell) Pace, a long-time resident of Bedford, peacefully passed away at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Westview Nursing and Rehab following years of having Parkinson’s disease. Born March 13, 1937, in Bedford, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charlie E. and L. Bernie (Meadows) Mitchell....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders
Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders, 66, of Orleans, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. Born February 25, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lawrence Ellis Holt Sr. and Eloise Joanne (Pitman) Holt-Eads. Laurina married Arthur Leroy “Buddy” Sanders on April 26, 1975, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1999.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter
Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Theresa D. Harrison
Theresa D. Harrison, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 20, 1950, in Port Orange, FL, she was the daughter of Roy and Virginia Thomas. She married Mark Harrison, and he survives. She was a nurse’s aide at Garden Villa and a member of the Englewood Baptist Church.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Pearl Bradley
Dora Pearl Bradley, 97, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Born August 20, 1925, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of James Cleveland and Edith L. (Carroll) Sanders. Dora married Arthur Wayne Warren in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1968. She married Dan Bradley in 1987 and he preceded her in death in December 2005.
wbiw.com
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Eva Florence Russell
Eva Florence Russell, 92, of Mitchell, passed away on October 21, 2022, at UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Paoli, IN to Diora (Willyard) Newlin and Paul Newlin on February 24, 1930. Eva was a graduate of Paoli High School in 1948. She married Floyd L....
wamwamfm.com
Betty Lou Miley
Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
wbiw.com
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will perform their grandparents’ songs at Mitchell Opera House on Nov. 12
MITCHELL – Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre Twitty, Conway Twitty’s grandson, will be performing live country music at the historic Mitchell Opera House on November 12th at 7:00 p.m. They will be performing a variety of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty songs as a tribute...
wamwamfm.com
Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly
Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly, 84, passed away October 29, 2022. He was born in Loogootee on March 20, 1938, to John E. and Mary B. (Kavanaugh) Mattingly. He married Mary Eleanor (Tennis) Mattingly on September 26, 1959, and she survives. Tim was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery High...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Wanda June Gerkin
Wanda June Gerkin, 89, of Washington, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee. Born September 7, 1933, in Daviess County, she was the daughter of Douglas and Bernice (Green) Clouse. She married William Gerkin on October 13, 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2006.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WTHI
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
wbiw.com
Crews decorating downtown Bedford for the holiday season
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Street Department, Parks Department, and Maintenance Crews are hard at work preparing the city for the holidays. So many of us are grateful for their work of putting up the many lights that make Christmas in Bedford so special. The Bedford Parks Department...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
wbiw.com
Local bands will perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
VINCENNES – On Tuesday, November 8th, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym at 7 p.m. South Knox...
