Read full article on original website
Related
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
wvua23.com
Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday
Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
wvtm13.com
Fire damaged school buses at Tuscaloosa school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two school buses suffered serious damage from fires in Tuscaloosa Wednesday evening. The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Englewood Elementary School at about 6:30 p.m. or so and found two school buses on fire. Fire Chief Randy Smith says the buses...
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard E., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
SportsGrid
What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds?
Even after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide still control their own destiny as the stretch run looms large. Nick Saban and company are coming off a disappointing loss in the National Championship in 2021 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a loss on their resume this season, they are still considered one of the top teams in the country.
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide
If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
WSFA
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched its very own mobile app that informs people about information - from traffic to sex offenders - in the area. “It’s designed to inform our community about different aspects of county law enforcement,” said Lowndes County...
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
selmasun.com
Burglary suspect arrested on drug charges at license checkpoint in Perry County
A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car. According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45. He was charged with felony possession...
Clanton Advertiser
Curtis Smith remembered as dedicated public servant
Long-time community leader Curtis Smith of Isabella passed away at the age of 89 on Oct. 29. Smith will be remembered by many for his dedication to Chiton County through serving with multiple nonprofits, the Chilton County Board of Education and his career as an educator. Smith’s impact went beyond...
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
Comments / 0