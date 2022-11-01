Read full article on original website
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
snntv.com
WATCH: Tesla catches on fire while being towed
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Tesla caught fire on a Sarasota road Thursday evening, and it wasn't even turned on. Pamela Paolucci-Dalton shared the below video with the Sarasota Traffic group on social media. She says the Tesla was being towed on a trailer when it caught fire. Paolucci-Dalton believes...
snntv.com
Man arrested for deadly Bradenton shooting
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in Bradenton last weekend. Bradenton police say Mario Alba-Reyes was arrested today and he's charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting victim, 41-year-old Domingo Mendez, was shot leaving the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant late last...
snntv.com
Convicted felon arrested for fraud in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. Convicted felon, Robert Schenpf, claimed he was a business owner visiting Sarasota in response to Hurricane Ian.
snntv.com
Sarasota non-profit bringing free medical clinic to Fort Myers, following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY - A Sarasota non-profit is bringing a free medical clinic to Fort Myers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian this weekend, with help of donations from across the Suncoast. “I have to say, Sarasota and Manatee County, they come through with shining colors in emergencies, and they’re...
snntv.com
SPD's Lieutenant Reed is skiing off into the sunset
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - The Sarasota Police Department is saying farewell to Lieutenant Jason Reed after 30 years of law enforcement service. Lt. Reed served 27 years with the Sarasota Police Department after serving three years with the Key West Police Department. He spent 10 years on the SWAT team, and was an adjunct Marine Patrol Officer for more than 20 years. Lt. Reed began his law enforcement career in 1988 with three years on active duty with the Coast Guard, then 12 years in the CG Reserve.
snntv.com
Facebook hack takes toll on Suncoast photographer
MANATEE COUNTY - A Suncoast photographer is attempting to build up her following again after a hacker made Facebook suspend her account and lose her more than 4 thousand followers. “A majority of my clientele comes from social media, it is extremely crucial to my business," said Suncoast Photographer, Lauren...
snntv.com
Sarasota Youth Opera to perform full-student production this weekend
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Support some of our shining pupils on the Suncoast in a new Sarasota Youth Opera production this weekend. Students will perform the operatic adaptation of the well-known children’s book, 'Secret World of Og.' The shows are Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. According...
snntv.com
SRQ Airport challenges city over land use near runway
The Sarasota Airport Authority is in a legal battle with the city over proposed apartments. A re-zoning plan would allow the complex to go up at the former Kennel Club. “There is also a safety issue about increasing the number of residential units that are right off the end of the runway,” said attorney Robert Lincoln who is representing Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
snntv.com
News Director Craig Burdick: Does LWR Really Need 5,000 More Homes?
A political science professor of mine was fond of saying, everybody gets a vote. It’s just that some people’s votes are worth more than others. The was likely the case last week when Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously to green-light Lakewood Ranch developers plan to build five-thousand new homes on about four-thousand acres of currently undeveloped land in northeastern Sarasota County.
snntv.com
Charlotte County's Lt. Dobson retires in style
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - After more than 20 years of service with Charlotte County, plus several more at other places, Wednesday was Lt. Robert Dobson’s last day as an active firefighter. He rode into the sunset in style, one last time, courtesy of his now former Engine 5. Best...
snntv.com
Manatee County man convicted on child molestation charges
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Manatee County man has been convicted following a jury trial last week. The trial was held at the Manatee County Courthouse on October 24-27, 2022. Isrrael Delgado was convicted on several charges including battery and lewd or lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age.
snntv.com
Sarasota County EDC urges businesses to fill out damage assessment survey
The state's business damage assessment survey has been out for over a month. But responses in Sarasota County are coming in slow, despite the toll left on cities like North Port and Englewood. There is help out there for the small businesses that are the backbone of our community. The...
snntv.com
Early voting numbers are high in Sarasota County
We are four days out from the midterms and Suncoast residents are flocking to the polls. Voter turnout is already at 36 percent as of Friday evening. Early voting numbers in Sarasota County show Republicans are turning out in higher numbers than their Democratic counterparts. “Florida is maybe maroon now....
snntv.com
Willow's Cafe overcomes 'ruff' opening with dog-help
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Sarasota Brunch spot had a ‘ruff’ start when it opened during COVID times, but dogs became the beacon of hope. Willow’s Cafe opened in April 2020 and had to rely on 20 percent outdoor seating. "Nobody really knew about us," said Whitney Willis,...
snntv.com
Ramblers Rest Still Without Power and Water
It’s been over a month, since hurricane Ian, and Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice is still in the dark, and without water. Joe Bondy, one of the park residents, says every resident is facing thousands of dollars in repairs and everyone is depressed. “Everybody seems to be in...
snntv.com
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 11/4 - 11/6
(WSNN) - The first weekend of November is upon us, which means, no more pumpkin patches. But, there are still a lot of events to keep you busy this weekend. From jousting matches to a fundraiser with your furry friends, there is something for everyone. Hazaahh! The Sarasota Medieval Fair...
snntv.com
Tip-a-Cop event to raise money for Special Olympics
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - If you're free Thursday night - we've got an event for you, and it's for a great cause. Applebee's in North Port will be hosting a Tip-a-Cop event with all tips going directly to the Florida Special Olympics. While at Applebee's, diners...
snntv.com
Southeastern Guide Dogs premieres new film for veterans, 'Believe in Hope'
LAKEWOOD RANCH (WSNN) - Southeastern Guide Dogs has a special gift planned for veterans this holiday season. And it all starts with a special movie premiere from today. Dozens came out to Lakewood Ranch Cinema, Wednesday, to watch the premiere of Southeastern Guide Dogs’ short film animation, ‘Believe in Hope.' The organization wants to reach veterans looking for hope.
snntv.com
New affordable housing option opens in the Rosemary District
SARASOTA - Sarasota County believes it is continuing to make strides towards affordable housing throughout the county. “Affordable housing is one of the most important issues of our time, domestically," said Sarasota County Commissioner, Hagen Brody. The Sarasota Housing authority celebrated the opening of ‘Lofts on Lemon’, a 128-unit, five-story,...
snntv.com
Lady Mantas golf qualifies for 2A State Finals
SEMINOLE, FL (SNN-TV) - The Lemon Bay Girls golf team qualified for the 2A Florida State Girls Golf Finals for the first time since 2019, with an outstanding performance at the Class 2A Region 3 Championship held at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in Seminole on Halloween. The total team...
