Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

WPI graduate workers vote to unionize

Graduate workers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute overwhelming voted to unionize on Wednesday and Thursday, joining a nationwide movement by graduate workers to organize for better pay and treatment. With 364, or 96%, of workers who cast a ballot voting in favor of joining the union over two days, the workers...
WORCESTER, MA
darientimes.com

Dozens rally in Bloomfield to support embattled town manager

BLOOMFIELD — The sun set on a group of residents gathered on the town green Tuesday night. Standing on wet fallen leaves around a picnic table with paper signs and flyers, about 50 people managed to stretch a medium-sized vegetable-topped pizza. One resident came carrying a cane, having had...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

