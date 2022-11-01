Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Residents voice their concerns to the Working Group of Civic Engagement
SPRINGFIELD — Residents and members of Springfield’s Working Group on Civic Engagement urged young people to become involved in civic engagement during virtual roundtable held Thursday. “I think we all have personal things that we would like to see happen in the city because we love the city...
Income tax rebates, public works projects will benefit region (Letters)
Happy November, everyone. I hope everyone had an eventful Halloween night full of sweets. Emily, Carson and I had an amazing time walking around Westfield looking at all the decorations and seeing everyone in their costumes. As a reminder, Election Day is this Tuesday! Voting is the fundamental way that...
AmeriCorps CEO speaks at Springfield Boys & Girls Club to highlight community engagement
AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith will be having a Community Conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Wednesday.
Westfield councilors pass police contract, 2-year extension for cannabis shop
WESTFIELD — The City Council approved a union contract for police superior officers and a two-year extension of Westfield’s host community agreement with a cannabis shop at its Nov. 3 meeting. After answers to some lingering questions were given, the City Council voted 12-1 to approve the Police...
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
11th annual “Black Tie & Sneakers” Gala in Holyoke
The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee is hosting its 11th annual "Black Tie & Sneakers" Gala on Friday.
Westfield schools considering a committee to manage $5M in planned renovations
WESTFIELD — On the School Committee agenda next Monday, Nov. 7, will be a proposal to create a new facilities subcommittee tasked with coming up with a capital improvement plan for the Westfield public schools. “If they do this, the subcommittee will be dedicated to creating a capital plan,”...
Veterans Day across Pioneer Valley to be commemorated with parades, luncheons and wreath laying ceremonies
With Veterans Day right around the corner and Western Massachusetts communities preparing events in commemoration, retired Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll of Massachusetts Army National Guard said it is a perfect time to strike up a conversation with a veteran and reengage with American civics. Many veterans, he said, just...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
Temple Beth El in Springfield receives grant funding for increased security
Amidst a growing threat to faith-based institutions across the nation, funding has been announced here in the commonwealth to help protect these organizations.
amherstbulletin.com
Local Black leaders call out use of ‘Amherst Nine’ to refer to youths in police video
AMHERST — In promotional materials for a school walkout set for Tuesday in solidarity with youths whose interaction with police officers in Amherst on the morning of July 5 has been well publicized, a raised fist is depicted, along with the phrases “solidarity with Amherst 9” and “no justice, no peace.”
Gov. Baker visits Ludlow to support State Rep. candidate Harrington
Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit to Ludlow Wednesday showing his support for Republican candidate James "Chip" Harrington in the Seventh Hampden District.
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Chicopee School Committee member resigns after moving to Holyoke: Applications are being accepted to fill the seat
CHICOPEE — The Chicopee School Committee’s Ward 3 representative has left his position after announcing he and his family have purchased a house in Holyoke and are moving out of the city. The resignation of Saulo DePaula sparked Mayor John L. Vieau to immediately ask people who live...
WPI graduate workers vote to unionize
Graduate workers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute overwhelming voted to unionize on Wednesday and Thursday, joining a nationwide movement by graduate workers to organize for better pay and treatment. With 364, or 96%, of workers who cast a ballot voting in favor of joining the union over two days, the workers...
Exhausted Amherst Councilors end six-hour meeting without consensus on police incident
AMHERST — Councilors adjourned Tuesday’s six-hour long meeting without consensus on what the body might hope to accomplish regarding the July 5 incident where police responding to a noise complaint told a group of youths they had no rights. Around midnight, a 7-6 vote rejected Councilor Michele Miller’s...
darientimes.com
Dozens rally in Bloomfield to support embattled town manager
BLOOMFIELD — The sun set on a group of residents gathered on the town green Tuesday night. Standing on wet fallen leaves around a picnic table with paper signs and flyers, about 50 people managed to stretch a medium-sized vegetable-topped pizza. One resident came carrying a cane, having had...
