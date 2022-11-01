Mexican restaurant Jalapeño Inferno is approaching the two-year anniversary of its Park West location in Peoria, and Valley residents are invited to celebrate there. Known for its simple, well-executed Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine, the family-owned and operated restaurant will throw an all-day party with food, music and giveaways on Saturday, Nov. 5. Owners Terry and Laura Craig are excited to have locals come out to celebrate their two years of business in the community.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO