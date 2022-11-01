LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO