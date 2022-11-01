Read full article on original website
jackie
3d ago
SHE’S A MARXISTS SOCIALIST AND WE ALL SEE IT NOW!!!Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! VOTE ON OR AS CLOSE TO ELECTION DAY IF YOU MUST VOTE EARLY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
NECN
Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor
In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform
LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson reappointed for 8 more years
SPRINGFIELD — The Judges of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts have reappointed Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson to a new, eight-year term beginning on Jan. 6. The reappointment followed the recommendation of a Merit Selection Panel of federal judges, according to an announcement released Friday.
$159M in low-income heating assistance awarded to Massachusetts
Saying big oil companies “don’t give a damn” about low-income households, U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced Friday that Congress has awarded $159 million in funding for the state’s share of the $ 4.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), part of annual appropriation passed by Congress in September and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
A Final Conversation: One-on-one with Republican candidate for MA Governor, Geoff Diehl
The Massachusetts race for governor is in its’ final days. Latest polling shows our state’s current Attorney General, Democrat, Maura Healey with a substantial lead over the former State Representative, Republican, Geoff Diehl. But Diehl says he’s been the underdog before and won. And he believes his message is resonating with voters. He recently sat down with Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh for a final conversation before Election Day.
Harvard Crimson
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Calls for a Social Media ‘Timeout’ at IOP Godkin Lecture
Massachusetts Governor Charlie D. Baker ’79 spoke with Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum Thursday evening. By Jina H. Choe. Massachusetts Governor Charlie D. Baker ’79 called for a “timeout” on social media during a Harvard Institute of Politics forum Thursday evening.
Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
uml.edu
NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots
Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
Gov. Charlie Baker tells Westfield State students his book ‘not a potboiler’ but vital telling of the ‘how’
WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged Westfield State University students Wednesday to consider public service as a career or volunteer. Even, in what some consider a dirty word these days: politics. Public service, he said, is a sure-fire path to personal growth. “Because it forces you — if you...
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
NECN
Could Healey Lose the Governor's Race in Deep-Blue Mass.? ‘In What World?' Experts Ask
There's virtually nothing Maura Healey could do to lose the race for governor of Massachusetts to her Trump-backed challenger Geoff Diehl in next week's election, pundits from across the political spectrum say. While they identified some potential road blocks that could ruffle Healey's seemingly silky smooth campaign, they saw her...
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 4 - driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A ballot referendum could topple or preserve a controversial Massachusetts law that allows immigrants without legal status to apply for Massachusetts Driver’s Licenses beginning in July 2023. Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the bill in June which the House and Senate voted to override, but in...
