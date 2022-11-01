ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

jackie
3d ago

SHE’S A MARXISTS SOCIALIST AND WE ALL SEE IT NOW!!!Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! VOTE ON OR AS CLOSE TO ELECTION DAY IF YOU MUST VOTE EARLY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙

Reply
8
NECN

Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor

In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor

As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform

LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

$159M in low-income heating assistance awarded to Massachusetts

Saying big oil companies “don’t give a damn” about low-income households, U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced Friday that Congress has awarded $159 million in funding for the state’s share of the $ 4.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), part of annual appropriation passed by Congress in September and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

A Final Conversation: One-on-one with Republican candidate for MA Governor, Geoff Diehl

The Massachusetts race for governor is in its’ final days. Latest polling shows our state’s current Attorney General, Democrat, Maura Healey with a substantial lead over the former State Representative, Republican, Geoff Diehl. But Diehl says he’s been the underdog before and won. And he believes his message is resonating with voters. He recently sat down with Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh for a final conversation before Election Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
uml.edu

NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations

BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
