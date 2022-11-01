Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Astros radio call of final out in World Series no-hitter will have Houston buzzing
The Houston Astros bounced back with a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and even up the World Series. But the radio call of the final out was electric. There could not be a bigger possible difference than there was for the Houston Astros, their pitching in particular, than there was between Games 3 and 4 of the World Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon
The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
Phillies vs. Astros Prediction and Odds for World Series Game 6 (Astros Win It All Tonight)
The Houston Astros are one win away from a World Series title. They went into Philadelphia, won two games there and stole homefield advantage back. Now, they just have to win one game at home to be champions, but will the “team of destiny” Phillies be too much to handle?
MLB Probable Pitchers for Saturday, November 5 (Who's Starting in World Series Game 6?)
We’re either going to crown a champion tonight or start prepping for a Game 7. The Astros are sending Framber Valdez out for his second start of the series. Houston will try and hit off of Zach Wheeler again, but will the second time around be the charm for the Phillies?
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, November 5 (What's the Forecast for World Series Game 6?)
The Houston Astros are back home, but we still have some concerns about Minute Maid Park. A lot was made of the Astros opening and closing the roof during the ALCS, so people want to know what the conditions will be like coming into today. Weather was a clear factor...
Aaron Judge rumors: Mets won’t pursue Yankees slugger this offseason
Are the New York Mets already out of the running to sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge this offseason? According to one report, the crosstown rivals will not be in competition with each other to sign one of the leading candidates to win this season’s American League Most Valuable Player award.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
