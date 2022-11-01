Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way into Regional Finals
KETTERING — Versailles High School volleyball is moving on with another sweep in the playoffs. This time, they defeated Cardington-Lincoln High School at Kettering Fairmont High School on Nov. 3 in the Division III Regional Semifinals. They have yet to lose a set in the playoffs. The first set...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Fort Loramie, New Bremen to face off in regional final
CLAYTON — After struggling to close out matches early in the season, Fort Loramie hasn’t had any recent problems finishing things out. The Redskins are hoping to play consistently again — and without nervousness — in a regional final on Saturday. Fort Loramie beat Russia 25-15,...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round
ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.
Daily Advocate
High School Football Round Two preview
DARKE COUNTY — All three Darke County schools got past their first round opponent with ease. Now, they should face a tougher challenge in what will be each school’s last home game this season. The rest of the playoffs will be played in neutral sites. The first round...
Wapakoneta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bellbrook High School football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Urbana, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Urbana. The Clinton Massie School football team will have a game with Urbana High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. The Urbana High School football team will have a game with Clinton Massie School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Daily Advocate
Greenville honors fall sport athletes
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School athletics honored their student athletes from fall sports on Nov. 2 with an awards ceremony at the high school. Head coaches had a chance to speak about the season they had and highlight team and player accomplishments. The ceremony was about honoring the sacrifices...
Daily Advocate
WOAC Football honors announced
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced their All-Conference teams for the 2022 season. Ansonia and Tri-Village were co-champions this season and were heavily represented in the conference teams. Here is where all the Darke County players landed:. 1st Team All-WOAC Offense:. Offensive linemen: Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Jason Stover (Ansonia),...
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Times-Bulletin
Drew Laudick heads to state
VAN WERT — Van Wert High student Drew Laudick is going to state. The sophomore qualified last week in Tiffin as an individual runner in Division II, and will compete at the state cross country tournament at Fortress Obetz on Saturday at 1pm. Van Wert Schools celebrated Laudick by lining up the students in the hallways and letting them hi-five the sophomore as he ran through the halls. It started in the middle school and continued into the high school, where students rallied to watch video highlights of Laudick’s successes throughout the year.
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen FFA member wins national award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention. Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Daily Advocate
Edison State Basketball ready to start their season
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both teams have been working hard in preparation of the upcoming season. Head Coach Tim McMahon leads the Lady Chargers for the ninth season, bringing over three...
Daily Advocate
Veterans to be honored at annual parade
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
dayton.com
Catch-A-Fire Pizza has grand opening Saturday in Lebanon
Catch-a-Fire Pizza prepared to satisfy Lebanon’s soul with third location. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, a wood-fired pizzeria will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in downtown Lebanon this Saturday. ExploreNew sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County. Resting in the heart of the historic downtown...
countynewsonline.org
Versailles one of the TOP 5 on the 2022-2023 list of “Best Hometowns”
COLUMBUS – Ohio Magazine recently released its 2022-2023 list of “Best Hometowns.” Among the top five greatest places to live, work, and visit were two cities within Ohio’s 12th Senate District: Versailles and Bellefontaine, Ohio. State Senator Matt Huffman (R-Lima), who proudly represents these communities, issued the following statement:
Comments / 0