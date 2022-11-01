VAN WERT — Van Wert High student Drew Laudick is going to state. The sophomore qualified last week in Tiffin as an individual runner in Division II, and will compete at the state cross country tournament at Fortress Obetz on Saturday at 1pm. Van Wert Schools celebrated Laudick by lining up the students in the hallways and letting them hi-five the sophomore as he ran through the halls. It started in the middle school and continued into the high school, where students rallied to watch video highlights of Laudick’s successes throughout the year.

