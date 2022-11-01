Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Rose Christiansen
Oct. 22, 0272 - Oct. 27, 2022. PRESCOTT, Wis. - Rose Christiansen, 1750, River Falls, Wis., died Thursday, Oct. 27, in Prescott Nursing. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Prescott. Burial will be Saturday in Diamond Bluff Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Built amazing community
I ran for City Council four years ago because I'm passionate about making Red Wing the best city it can be now and into the future. Today, Red Wing is stronger, with a growing economy that has almost completely filled our downtown storefronts. Unemployment is low, and hundreds of new...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
General election is Tuesday
Red Wing residents will be heading to the polls on Tuesday along with the rest of the country for the general election. This is a midterm election. In Minnesota, there are many open seats that people across the state will be voting for. This includes Red Wing, where many local, county, state and federal positions are up for election during this cycle.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Youth Coding Leagues come to Goodhue County
A program through Red Wing Ignite has brought Youth Coding Leagues to schools across Goodhue County. Red Wing Ignite was awarded a Congressional district spending grant that allowed the organization to pilot the program for fifth through eighth grade students in the county. Workforce Lead at Red Wing Ignite Burke...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Warm and welcoming house on 3 acres for sale in Red Wing
Enjoy 3.2 acres of privacy and seclusion set among tall pines and big oaks. The front of home boasts nice open west facing views to enjoy the sunsets. The back of the home features a setting of tall pines that makes it feel like a northern Minnesota experience. Properties in...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Skating club starting up new season
Red Wing Figure Skating Club members lace up their skates and get ready for lessons on Sunday evenings. The club recently started for the season two weeks ago and skaters are hitting the ice each week. Currently there are 22 members in the club. Some of the skaters have been...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Need new direction
I am writing in support of Ron Goggin for City Council. I have known Ron for over 10 years, and I can attest to his integrity and work ethic. He has no agenda but to help our city become a truly vibrant community that is fair to all. His desire...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Election important
Are you happy with your property taxes, the way citizens are treated at council meetings or the direction that the city is moving toward?. This election is very important to our community. According to the state auditor, Red Wing per capita is one of the highest taxed in the state.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Nov. 3
Fourth-seeded Caledonia knocked off No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a grueling five-set Section 1AA semifinal on Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center. The Warriors defended against the high-powered offense of the Cougars to win 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14. It was just the third time this season the Cougars had gone to a fifth set. In the previous two five-set matches, the Cougars defeated Medford and Kasson-Mantorville.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Facts to know about school ballot referendum
On Nov. 8, local voters will decide if Red Wing Public Schools has funds through 2030 to prepare all students for success. That is Election Day when voters will be presented with a referendum to continue a property tax levy approved in 2018. Voters can begin casting absentee ballots on...
Comments / 0