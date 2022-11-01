Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:30 p.m. EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests
Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also...
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones, inflicting damage on power plants, water supplies […]
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed alleging […]
Comments / 0