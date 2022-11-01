ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

snntv.com

News Director Craig Burdick: Does LWR Really Need 5,000 More Homes?

A political science professor of mine was fond of saying, everybody gets a vote. It’s just that some people’s votes are worth more than others. The was likely the case last week when Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously to green-light Lakewood Ranch developers plan to build five-thousand new homes on about four-thousand acres of currently undeveloped land in northeastern Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

SNN: 2022 Band of the Week - North Port High Alliance Marching Band

Before Hurricane Ian hit, it was Florida weather screwing up the Alliance marching band practices. We were stuck inside when I first visited in September, but we finally had a full day outside when I returned in October. I conducted these interviews before Ian, so going into this season, band...
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

Ramblers Rest Still Without Power and Water

It’s been over a month, since hurricane Ian, and Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice is still in the dark, and without water. Joe Bondy, one of the park residents, says every resident is facing thousands of dollars in repairs and everyone is depressed. “Everybody seems to be in...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Charlotte County's Lt. Dobson retires in style

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - After more than 20 years of service with Charlotte County, plus several more at other places, Wednesday was Lt. Robert Dobson’s last day as an active firefighter. He rode into the sunset in style, one last time, courtesy of his now former Engine 5. Best...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

WATCH: Tesla catches on fire while being towed

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Tesla caught fire on a Sarasota road Thursday evening, and it wasn't even turned on. Pamela Paolucci-Dalton shared the below video with the Sarasota Traffic group on social media. She says the Tesla was being towed on a trailer when it caught fire. Paolucci-Dalton believes...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

SRQ Airport challenges city over land use near runway

The Sarasota Airport Authority is in a legal battle with the city over proposed apartments. A re-zoning plan would allow the complex to go up at the former Kennel Club. “There is also a safety issue about increasing the number of residential units that are right off the end of the runway,” said attorney Robert Lincoln who is representing Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Youth Opera to perform full-student production this weekend

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Support some of our shining pupils on the Suncoast in a new Sarasota Youth Opera production this weekend. Students will perform the operatic adaptation of the well-known children’s book, 'Secret World of Og.' The shows are Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. According...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Man arrested for deadly Bradenton shooting

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in Bradenton last weekend. Bradenton police say Mario Alba-Reyes was arrested today and he's charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting victim, 41-year-old Domingo Mendez, was shot leaving the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant late last...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

New affordable housing option opens in the Rosemary District

SARASOTA - Sarasota County believes it is continuing to make strides towards affordable housing throughout the county. “Affordable housing is one of the most important issues of our time, domestically," said Sarasota County Commissioner, Hagen Brody. The Sarasota Housing authority celebrated the opening of ‘Lofts on Lemon’, a 128-unit, five-story,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

What's Happening on the Suncoast: 11/4 - 11/6

(WSNN) - The first weekend of November is upon us, which means, no more pumpkin patches. But, there are still a lot of events to keep you busy this weekend. From jousting matches to a fundraiser with your furry friends, there is something for everyone. Hazaahh! The Sarasota Medieval Fair...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Willow's Cafe overcomes 'ruff' opening with dog-help

SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Sarasota Brunch spot had a ‘ruff’ start when it opened during COVID times, but dogs became the beacon of hope. Willow’s Cafe opened in April 2020 and had to rely on 20 percent outdoor seating. "Nobody really knew about us," said Whitney Willis,...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Convicted felon arrested for fraud in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. Convicted felon, Robert Schenpf, claimed he was a business owner visiting Sarasota in response to Hurricane Ian.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

SPD's Lieutenant Reed is skiing off into the sunset

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - The Sarasota Police Department is saying farewell to Lieutenant Jason Reed after 30 years of law enforcement service. Lt. Reed served 27 years with the Sarasota Police Department after serving three years with the Key West Police Department. He spent 10 years on the SWAT team, and was an adjunct Marine Patrol Officer for more than 20 years. Lt. Reed began his law enforcement career in 1988 with three years on active duty with the Coast Guard, then 12 years in the CG Reserve.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Lady Mantas golf qualifies for 2A State Finals

SEMINOLE, FL (SNN-TV) - The Lemon Bay Girls golf team qualified for the 2A Florida State Girls Golf Finals for the first time since 2019, with an outstanding performance at the Class 2A Region 3 Championship held at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in Seminole on Halloween. The total team...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
snntv.com

Tip-a-Cop event to raise money for Special Olympics

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - If you're free Thursday night - we've got an event for you, and it's for a great cause. Applebee's in North Port will be hosting a Tip-a-Cop event with all tips going directly to the Florida Special Olympics. While at Applebee's, diners...
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

Southeastern Guide Dogs premieres new film for veterans, 'Believe in Hope'

LAKEWOOD RANCH (WSNN) - Southeastern Guide Dogs has a special gift planned for veterans this holiday season. And it all starts with a special movie premiere from today. Dozens came out to Lakewood Ranch Cinema, Wednesday, to watch the premiere of Southeastern Guide Dogs’ short film animation, ‘Believe in Hope.' The organization wants to reach veterans looking for hope.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

