SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - The Sarasota Police Department is saying farewell to Lieutenant Jason Reed after 30 years of law enforcement service. Lt. Reed served 27 years with the Sarasota Police Department after serving three years with the Key West Police Department. He spent 10 years on the SWAT team, and was an adjunct Marine Patrol Officer for more than 20 years. Lt. Reed began his law enforcement career in 1988 with three years on active duty with the Coast Guard, then 12 years in the CG Reserve.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO