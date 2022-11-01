Fairfax Police identify homicide suspect

Phil Asare Darkwah (Photo: FCPD)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has identified one of the three men wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

According to police, one of the three men seen running from a third-floor apartment in the 5500 block of Seminary Road where 26-year-old Ahmed Hemoh was found dead has been identified as 28-year-old Phil Asare Darkwah.

Fairfax Police officers responded to the apartment around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, after a witness called 911 to report that Hemoh had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police searched the building and found that three men were running from the apartment after the shooting when they saw security camera footage. Police said they believe Darkweh was the one who shot Hemoh. The three suspects and the victim reportedly all knew each other and police do not believe this was a random incident.

According to police, the three men pictured are persons of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Darkwah is wanted for second-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Anyone who believes they may have seen Darkwah or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

