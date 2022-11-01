ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Pearl concerned about team's health and veteran opponent

AUBURN, Alabama–As his basketball team turns its focus to its regular season opener, Coach Bruce Pearl said he is concerned about his players’ health with flu a problem on the Auburn campus. Four of the team’s key players and a walk-on are not available for Friday’s practice.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Column | Hey Auburn, are you envious much?

Some Ole Miss fans suddenly feel like they are in purgatory. Their football team is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff poll with everything still in front of it. Win out and win the SEC title game and the Rebels are in the playoffs. Yes, I said playoffs. If they win out, that would mean victories over Alabama and/or Tennessee and Georgia. That gets you into the playoffs.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job

Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: New AD John Cohen greets Auburn basketball following win

AUBURN, Alabama—It hasn't taken new AD John Cohen very long to begin making an impact on the Auburn athletics department. Officially hired on Monday evening, Cohen was in town on Tuesday and spent time at baseball before touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus. On Wednesday morning, Cohen held his first staff meeting and it was a very positive experience according to several in attendance.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy