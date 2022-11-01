ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD: One arrested in connection with weekend shooting downtown

Johnson City police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting downtown last weekend that left two people injured. In a press release, the JCPD said they charged Zachary Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Four charged in Pound incident

Wise County Sheriff’s investigators have charged four people in connection with an assault incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound Oct. 30. Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Charles Sanders said Friday that three adults each were charged with felony assault:
POUND, VA
wcyb.com

4 people have been charged in Wise County assault, police say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four individuals in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, police say. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Abusing his Two Month Old Child

A man out of Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in an abuse case that involved a child. On Tuesday, it was announced by Lee, County Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin that Daniel Sharrett of Dryden will spend his sentence of 25 years in Richmond at the Virginia State Penitentiary.
DRYDEN, VA
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

