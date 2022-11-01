Read full article on original website
Record-setting heat breaks as an arctic blast heads south
Record-setting heat ends, and some rain finally falls ahead of a strong cold front later this week. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first eight days of ‘no chill’ November have been way too warm: might even say ‘hot.’ The record-setting heat breaks Wednesday, but temperatures stay above average through the end of the week.
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend
Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
Dry and warm weather is expected to start the upcoming work week
Traveling this weekend? Get the free WVTM 13 app and turn on the alerts for the latest weather updates for wherever you are headed. Check the video forecast for the latest in Central Alabama weather. SEVEN DAY FORECAST. A leftover shower here and there may hang around on Sunday; then...
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
Lighter turnout, few problems highlight Alabama election day
HOOVER, Ala. — Voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 in Alabama, according to State and local election officials. Tuesday morning the state was on track to hit 40-45 percent participation mark, compared to 50 percent in 2018. Officials cite a lack of highly competitive races at the top...
Record $1.9B jackpot drawing continues
TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The Powerball frenzy continues as the estimated jackpot reaches $1.9 billion. All week, it's been crowded at Newborn Truck Stop waiting for the chance to win. People from all across the country are waiting for the chance to become a billionaire. Many from Anniston, Alabama, are...
Central Alabama mayors to come together Monday to show support for Aniah's Law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will hold a press conference Monday to urge Alabamians to support Aniah's Law on election day. This law, passed unanimously by the state legislature in April 2021, was named in memory of 19-year-old...
Staffing shortages biggest issue facing Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hospitals in our area are dealing with a mixture of challenges right now. Patients with flu, RSV, and COVID-19. However, the biggest issue for hospitals is staffing. Alabama hospitals are nowhere near as overwhelmed as they were earlier in the pandemic. But they're by no means...
Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023
GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
WATCH: Nick Saban's weekly press conference
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Head Coach Nick Saban spoke on Monday afternoon during his weekly availability. On Saturday night, Alabama lost an overtime game at LSU after storming back in the 4th quarter to tie the game. Alabama moves to 7-2 on the season and is 4-2 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide hit the road on Saturday for a matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels. Kickoff for that game is set for 2:30 p.m. CST.
Talladega County election results: November 2022
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Alabama election results: All statewide races 2022
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
Concerns over increasing flu activity in Alabama
Leaders in the medical field are alerting families about the usually high and severe influenza activity in Alabama, especially in children. The Alabama Department of Public Health says outpatient pediatric offices are already short-staffed and flu visits have increased 10-fold in the last two months or so. “This is the...
Election Day voter turnout across the state
HOOVER, Ala. — Officials expect moderate voter turnout across the state. They predict about 45-50% of eligible voters to show up. There are reasons to believe that in Alabama, turnout will be lower than in some of the other states. Overall, they still think there is going to be a decent turnout at all of the polls.
Total lunar eclipse will turn the moon blood red on Election Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Total lunar eclipses, commonly known as "blood moons," only happen during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. Once the sun, Earth, and moon are exactly aligned, light from simultaneous sunrises and sunsets around the earth project onto the moon, briefly causing a coppery-red coat on the moon’s surface. WOW!
Man charged in deadly Vestavia Hills church shooting fighting mental test
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man facing a potential death penalty in the killing of three people who were shot at an Alabama church dinner is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation. The defense says 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith hasn’t told a court he plans to use a defense of insanity...
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
