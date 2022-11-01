Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
"House of Darkness" Filmed in Fayetteville
The film "House of Darkness" was filmed in Fayetteville in 2022. The Neil LaBute-written-and-directed feature is being screened tomorrow night as part of Filmland 5.
5NEWS This Morning team tries pickleball in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Your 5NEWS This Morning team hit the pickleball court to see why people are falling in love with this growing sport. Ruben Diaz, Jo Ellison, Zac Scott and Tiffany Lee headed out to Osage Park in Bentonville where they have recently added multiple public pickleball courts.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
Top Chef NWA 2022
ROGERS, Ark. — The event - benefitting the Rogers Public Library Foundation - was a culinary competition between first-class Chefs preparing dishes with meticulous care and showcasing the quality of complex flavors. The judge's selected winner was "Holy Guacamole!" The interactive event included a raffle, silent auction, and pumpkin...
Hollywood Lands in the Ozark Hills
Northwest Arkansas-based horror, rom-com and thriller films, take one. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, House of Darkness, starring actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville. The film is a reimagining of Dracula with plenty of Gothic vibes supplied by the Dromborg Castle.
Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’
The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
Rogers woman facing homelessness due to high rental costs
It's the start of a new month and Kailey Wever, a mom of three teenagers, said she doesn't have the money to pay her November rent for her apartment in Rogers.
Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group
In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election. Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
Vestido Rojo Offers Health Checks, Camaraderie
For the first time in three years the American Heart Association's Vestido Rojo events will be an in-person event. Health checks and more will be offered free from 7:00 to 12:00 Saturday morning at the Springdale Civic Center.
Sam Pittman’s Powerful Statement on Hunter Yurachek and Hypocrisy
FAYETTEVILLE — One reason Sam Pittman has endeared himself to the people of Arkansas, in addition to turning the football program around, is because of his folksy personality that comes across as genuine and resonates with the fanbase. The third-year coach would rather just enjoy “some ol’ cold beer”...
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie
Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
Missing Benton County, AR woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
