Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

5NEWS This Morning team tries pickleball in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Your 5NEWS This Morning team hit the pickleball court to see why people are falling in love with this growing sport. Ruben Diaz, Jo Ellison, Zac Scott and Tiffany Lee headed out to Osage Park in Bentonville where they have recently added multiple public pickleball courts.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Top Chef NWA 2022

ROGERS, Ark. — The event - benefitting the Rogers Public Library Foundation - was a culinary competition between first-class Chefs preparing dishes with meticulous care and showcasing the quality of complex flavors. The judge's selected winner was "Holy Guacamole!" The interactive event included a raffle, silent auction, and pumpkin...
ROGERS, AR
findingnwa.com

Hollywood Lands in the Ozark Hills

Northwest Arkansas-based horror, rom-com and thriller films, take one. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, House of Darkness, starring actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville. The film is a reimagining of Dracula with plenty of Gothic vibes supplied by the Dromborg Castle.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’

The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group

In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election.  Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Vestido Rojo Offers Health Checks, Camaraderie

For the first time in three years the American Heart Association's Vestido Rojo events will be an in-person event. Health checks and more will be offered free from 7:00 to 12:00 Saturday morning at the Springdale Civic Center.
bestofarkansassports.com

Sam Pittman’s Powerful Statement on Hunter Yurachek and Hypocrisy

FAYETTEVILLE — One reason Sam Pittman has endeared himself to the people of Arkansas, in addition to turning the football program around, is because of his folksy personality that comes across as genuine and resonates with the fanbase. The third-year coach would rather just enjoy “some ol’ cold beer”...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
FORT SMITH, AR
LoneStar 92

Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie

Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
OZARK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

