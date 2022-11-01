Four-star 2024 Tight End Jaden Reddell Gets Ohio State Offer, 2024 Prospects Jaylen Heyward and Michael Smith Put OSU on Top Schools List

Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO