ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission

Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge. The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview. Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021,...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle

Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To His Son's College Debut

Barry Sanders' son made his college sports debut on Tuesday night. Instead of taking the gridiron like his father, Nick Sanders made his debut on the hardwood for the Michigan State Spartans. The younger Sanders took the court with a special tribute for his father, wearing the same No. 20...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Workout Photos

Erin Andrews is known for her coverage of the National Football League, but the former college dancer is a pretty good athlete herself, too. The FOX NFL sideline reporter recently shared some health and wellness photos on Instagram. Andrews has partnered with a notable brand to promote a healthier and...
NESN

Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving

NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Details Of Tom Brady, Gisele's Prenup Have Leaked

Just a few days ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced they finalized their divorce from one another. After months of rumors suggesting the duo's relationship was in trouble, they made the news official on Friday. According to a new report from Page Six, the "separation of their wealth" was made easier by the fact the couple had an "ironclad" prenup.
The Spun

Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back

Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Salary News

It's no secret that there are inequities amongst different people in the United States, as well as the rest of the world. Race, gender, religion, all play a role in how individuals are viewed, treated and compensated. Speaking on African-Americans in particular, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounded off on some...
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback's Family

Terry Bradshaw and his family have secretly been through a lot over the past couple of years. The legendary NFL quarterback and his family have opened up about his scary battle with cancer, which was kept hidden from the public until recently. Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, revealed how much the health...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
643K+
Followers
82K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy