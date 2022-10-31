ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal Justice Graduate Joins Legal System, Hopes to Become a Victim Advocate

ATLANTA — Nycolle Carvalho (B.S. ’22) began her career as a legal administrative assistant at the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, where an internship reinforced her passion for local government and introduced her to victim advocacy within the criminal justice system. Carvalho’s attraction to criminal justice formed...
Achieve Atlanta Scholarship and Services Significantly Increase College Persistence and Completion

ATLANTA — Achieve Atlanta’s scholarship and support services lead to substantial increases in college persistence and completion rates for students compared to similar students who did not receive this aid. According to new research by Georgia State University’s Georgia Policy Labs, students experiencing low income who receive the scholarship and support are 11.1 percentage points more likely to persist to their second semester in college.
Georgia State’s College of Education & Human Development Announces 2022 Partnership Award Recipients

Photo caption: Top left (l to r): DaShaunda Patterson, CEHD associate dean for faculty development and equity; Blythe Keeler Robinson, president and CEO of Sheltering Arms; Gary Bingham, CEHD professor and director of the Urban Child Study Center; and Paul Alberto, CEHD dean. Top right (l to r): DaShaunda Patterson; Jessica Scott, CEHD associate professor; Jimmy Peterson, executive director of the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; Scott Cohen, CEHD doctoral student; and Paul Alberto. Bottom (l to r): DaShaunda Patterson; Jacob Hackett, CEHD clinical assistant professor; Kimberly Gibbs, principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; and Paul Alberto.
