Man sexually assaults woman putting groceries in her car, Oklahoma police say

A woman was putting groceries into her car outside an Oklahoma grocery store when she was attacked , authorities said.

Police said a man approached her as she was in the parking lot of WinCo Foods in south Tulsa at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

“The man bear hugged the victim and thrust himself against her multiple times in a sexual nature while pinning her inside the vehicle,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a Nov. 1 Facebook post.

She tried screaming for help , but the man pushed her more into her car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KOKI.

Police said she was sexually battered and her leg was injured.

The man then ran to his own car, KOKI reported. The woman’s tibia was fractured during the assault.

Surveillance footage helped detectives identify the man as Darrell Muse, KOKI reported.

Officers found Muse at his home on Oct. 31, according to the Facebook post. He was arrested on charges of sexual battery and aggravated assault and battery.

“Muse admitted to the crimes and said he was remorseful for his actions,” police said. He is being held in jail on a $20,000 bond.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom .

Officer engages in sex acts with 15-year-old after agreeing to pay her $100, feds say

Knife-wielding man sexually assaults jogger during morning run, Colorado police say

Man in clown mask sexually assaults woman minutes before robbing another, CA cops say

Man posing as police breaks into woman’s home and sexually assaults her, AL cops say