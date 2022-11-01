Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
iheart.com
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 111-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State
Complete statistics from Thursday night’s Kentucky Wildcats 2022-23 men’s basketball exhibition game against the Kentucky State Thorobreds at Rupp Arena.
Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision
WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To His Son's College Debut
Barry Sanders' son made his college sports debut on Tuesday night. Instead of taking the gridiron like his father, Nick Sanders made his debut on the hardwood for the Michigan State Spartans. The younger Sanders took the court with a special tribute for his father, wearing the same No. 20...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
College Sports World Reacts To Kansas Punishment News
The Kansas men's basketball program will be without two main coaches to start the 2022-23 season. According to Jeff Goodman, Kansas has self-imposed a 4-game suspension for head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend. The program is also set to self-impose some recruiting restrictions. They both will miss...
NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
College Basketball Star Out Indefinitely With Personal Reasons
Georgia's basketball team was without marquee transfer Terry Roberts on Tuesday for an exhibition against Georgia College. Roberts transferred to Georgia from Bradley this offseason. Last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Not only was Roberts named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year,...
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
Nick Saban "Anxious" To See 1 Thing During Alabama-LSU Game
Alabama has another massive game on tap for this Saturday. Nick Saban's squad is set to take on arch-rival LSU down in Baton Rogue as both try to stay in contention to win the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week from last week after they...
Surprise over DJ Wagner, and the latest Kentucky basketball recruiting links
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with top stories on the Wildcats’ efforts.
Kansas Suspends Bill Self, Top Assistant; Both Will be Back by Indiana Game
The NCAA's long investigation into the Kansas basketball program has been going on for five years, and it's not over yet. The school self-imposed sanctions on Wednesday, and coach Bill Self and his top assistant have been suspended for four games. They will be back in time for Indiana's game at Kansas on Dec. 17.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next
After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
College football picks against the spread for Week 10
It's not often you get a 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football schedule officially enters the history books this Saturday. Georgia and Tennessee face off from Athens in a crucial matchup pitting the AP No. 1 Bulldogs against the No. 2 Vols with a chance to take a ...
Sports World Reacts To Dwyane Wade Ex-Wife News
Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, claims the former NBA superstar is pressuring their daughter Zaya to have a sex change. Funches-Wade filed paperwork this week asking a judge to postpone Zaya's sex change until she's at least 18. "I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to...
SI’s Expert Picks for Men’s Final Four, Champ and More
Plus, we predict the Player of the Year, mid-major to watch and overrated teams.
