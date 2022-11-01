Read full article on original website
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discusses the January 6th select committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump, her political future and the future of the Republican Party in an exclusive interview.Oct. 23, 2022.
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Kevin McCarthy, who Liz Cheney called the 'leader of the pro-Putin wing' of the GOP, has developed a reputation for desperate power grabs: 'He's willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain'
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Trump re-endorses Mike Lee after DeSantis shoots ad backing the Utah senator, as simmering 2024 rivalry spills into public view
Trump issued a re-endorsement for GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah after DeSantis shot an ad for him. The ad was paid for by Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that has drawn Trump's ire in the past. Trump and DeSantis could both wind up in a 2024 presidential...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
Washington Examiner
Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate
It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for ‘Anti-Endorsement’
Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
Liz Cheney warns that GOP "will splinter" if Trump is 2024 nominee
If Donald Trump becomes the nominee of the Republican Party in the 2024 election, "the party will shatter," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday on "Meet the Press." Driving the news: "The party has either to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises," Cheney added.
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney
Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022.
GOP House candidate Brandon Williams criticizes Donald Trump for Jan. 6 attack
Republican congressional candidate Brandon Williams on Thursday delivered his first public criticism of former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Williams made his comments at a 22nd Congressional District debate with Democrat Francis Conole hosted by WSYR-TV (Channel 9) in...
Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran faces off against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran is running against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is a largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Tulsi Gabbard endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Obama turns to TikTok to get out vote for midterm elections. Former President Barack Obama made a cameo appearance in a TikTok video on Tuesday to encourage voters ahead of the midterm elections. Obama appeared in the video from an account called "Under the Desk News," which features a host,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: Idaho Senate Majority Caucus Leadership endorses Senator Laurie Lickley
Idaho is one of the best places in America. We have natural beauty, a strong economy, and a culture rooted in family values. Our Republican leaders are stewards of our resources, maintaining a balanced budget, record low taxes, and continuing to make investments in infrastructure and education. One of those...
We must end this war – saving Ukraine’s democracy is just one reason to do so
War and democracy have always been more comfortable bedfellows than they should be. Our own history makes that perfectly clear. During the second world war, the US sent Japanese Americans to internment camps. During Vietnam, the FBI surveilled and attacked anti-war and civil rights movements. And the “war on terror” led to a massive assault on civil liberties, especially of Muslim and Arab communities.
