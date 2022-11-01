Read full article on original website
Chico 46
3d ago
Great parenting 20 years old and get shot why why why did we put the belts away and stopped teaching respect no respect for anything must less human life
fox35orlando.com
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
fox35orlando.com
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
WESH
Deputies: 22-year-old man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
WESH
Man killed 3 women, 4-year-old before turning gun on self, Orange County sheriff says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were found dead inside an Orlando home Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in a home on Myers Drive and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
fox35orlando.com
'I pray for the family': Sister of man accused of killing four family members expresses shock, disbelief
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People living on Myers Drive say they woke up to the sound of helicopters and sirens around 4 a.m. Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shavell Jones killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. Deputies say after shooting four...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck by car in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orange County early Friday evening, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. Colonial Drive east of N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, the driver of which remained at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
fox35orlando.com
2 shot in shooting on Texas Avenue in Orlando, authorities say
Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner shoots, kills man who allegedly tried to steal his birds, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was shot and killed last week at an Orange County home was allegedly trying to steal the homeowner's birds, according to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive, northeast...
click orlando
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
WESH
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
click orlando
WATCH: Holly Hill gas station employee attacked by customers after fight over food
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A gas station employee is recovering after she was knocked unconscious by two customers who were upset over a food order, according to Holly Hill police. The attack happened Thursday at Rite Track, located at 550 Ridgewood Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Surveillance video released by...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating double shooting on Texas Avenue in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the area around 2 p.m. to treat two people with gunshot wounds. One man in his 30s who...
click orlando
Kissimmee man accused of using stolen identities to rip off Uber faces federal charges
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors said he used stolen identities as part of a scheme to rip off the ride-sharing company Uber. Court documents filed in October show prosecutors said Jesus Alejandro Millan Gomez used stolen identities to create...
click orlando
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
Eastbound lanes of I-4 shutdown in Seminole County after motorcyclist killed in crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near State Road 417 in Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the crash...
