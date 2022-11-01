ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 7

Chico 46
3d ago

Great parenting 20 years old and get shot why why why did we put the belts away and stopped teaching respect no respect for anything must less human life

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck by car in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orange County early Friday evening, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. Colonial Drive east of N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, the driver of which remained at the scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy