Neighborhood centers offer cooking classes and more to promote good health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new neighborhood centers in the Tri-State are offering free health programs in the next few months. One is in Oakley. The other is in Northern Kentucky. As we move into the next few months, it can be challenging to maintain good health. Holiday eating and the...
New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
'They give us life': 6 families adopt 7 children during National Adoption Month
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - November is National Adoption Month. Seven children in Hamilton County have joined their new families. Judge Ralph Winkler finalized the adoptions Friday morning at the Hamilton County Probate Court. Tiyahna, Alexander, and Ace Humphries walked into the court room wearing shirts that read: “Been there....
New opioid treatment clinic for teens, young adults struggling with addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children's Hospital has launched a new opioid use treatment clinic for teens and young adults. It is one of the only clinics in the region to offer care to people younger than 18. This opioid use disorder clinic will provide medication which helps those ages 16...
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
Christmas tree coming to Fountain Square, lighting ceremony expected to dazzle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Get ready to light up the night for the holiday season!. The ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s is scheduled to take place on November 25. The 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio is expected to arrive on Saturday morning and lifted...
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music
(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
Hamilton Police looking for missing woman with dementia
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
FC Cincinnati decides on temporary home for sports betting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati decides on a temporary home for its new sports betting facility slated to open January 1. It will be at Taft’s Ale House on Race Street, just a couple blocks from TQL Stadium. The betting windows and kiosks will be in the downstairs...
Winton Woods beats Ross 34-21
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Winton Woods moved to 12-0, claiming a 34-21 win over Ross in the OHSAA Dvision II playoffs. That sets up a showdown with Kings, which the Warriors defeated 28-23 in September.
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
New study shows voter confidence is lower among Republicans than Democrats
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Less than a week before Election Day, a new study shows that Republicans aren't as confident as Democrats are in the election process. The Pew Research Center study found voter confidence is higher now than it was in the 2020 election, but that confidence is much lower for Republican supporters than it was in 2018.
Man arrested in Norwood for using a megaphone outside polling location
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man campaigning with a megaphone outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood is charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave the property. Stephan Pryor, 47, was arrested Saturday. Board of Election director, Sherry Poland, says the issue was not necessarily...
