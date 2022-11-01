ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
CINCINNATI, OH
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
CINCINNATI, OH
Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
LEBANON, OH
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music

(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hamilton Police looking for missing woman with dementia

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
HAMILTON, OH
FC Cincinnati decides on temporary home for sports betting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati decides on a temporary home for its new sports betting facility slated to open January 1. It will be at Taft’s Ale House on Race Street, just a couple blocks from TQL Stadium. The betting windows and kiosks will be in the downstairs...
CINCINNATI, OH
Winton Woods beats Ross 34-21

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Winton Woods moved to 12-0, claiming a 34-21 win over Ross in the OHSAA Dvision II playoffs. That sets up a showdown with Kings, which the Warriors defeated 28-23 in September.
CINCINNATI, OH
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
CINCINNATI, OH
Man arrested in Norwood for using a megaphone outside polling location

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man campaigning with a megaphone outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood is charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave the property. Stephan Pryor, 47, was arrested Saturday. Board of Election director, Sherry Poland, says the issue was not necessarily...
NORWOOD, OH

