Jefferson County, WI

Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
MADISON, WI
Dane County Sheriff's Office talks '48 Hours' Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
WISCONSIN STATE
Deadline approaching to register to vote before Election Day

MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out if you want to register to vote before Election Day, but you will still be able to register at the polls on Tuesday. Voter registration is open at early voting locations through Friday, but is not allowed on Saturday, Sunday or Monday before Election Day. If you are unsure about your voter registration status, you can check it easily online on the My Vote website.
MADISON, WI
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
MADISON, WI
MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
MADISON, WI
Local For You - In The Know - AFSCME Public Service Spotlight: Derek Wallace

FOX47 Local For You Host, Aaron Carreno, gets to know Derek Wallace, an Economic Support Specialist at the Dane County Job center and a proud member of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME for short. In this segment, Derek discussed the importance of voting. FOX47's...
Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
Where does your ballot go if you vote early?

MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office:
