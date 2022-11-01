Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
fox47.com
Dane County Sheriff's Office talks '48 Hours' Halderson episode
MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
fox47.com
Madison man to serve more than 3 years in prison for multi-state string of thefts
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to three-and-a-half years in prison for transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines after stealing from stores in several different states. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, was indicted in June 2020 for his role in the thefts, which included...
fox47.com
Stolen vehicle crashes into MPD squad car on westbound Beltline, causing lengthy backups
MADISON, Wis. — A driver in a stolen vehicle hit a Madison police squad car on the westbound Beltline Thursday afternoon, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said two MPD officers were injured in the crash and were hospitalized as a...
fox47.com
Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
fox47.com
Deadline approaching to register to vote before Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out if you want to register to vote before Election Day, but you will still be able to register at the polls on Tuesday. Voter registration is open at early voting locations through Friday, but is not allowed on Saturday, Sunday or Monday before Election Day. If you are unsure about your voter registration status, you can check it easily online on the My Vote website.
fox47.com
Here are some of the ways to get a free ride to your polling place on Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Not having a ride to the polls on Election Day can be a barrier that keeps people from voting. In an effort to get people to the polls, several local and national organizations are offering free or discounted rides on November 8. Union Cab of Madison...
fox47.com
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
fox47.com
MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
fox47.com
Local For You - In The Know - AFSCME Public Service Spotlight: Derek Wallace
FOX47 Local For You Host, Aaron Carreno, gets to know Derek Wallace, an Economic Support Specialist at the Dane County Job center and a proud member of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME for short. In this segment, Derek discussed the importance of voting. FOX47's...
fox47.com
Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
fox47.com
Too young to vote but not too young to get involved this election
MADISON, Wis. – Aviel Mack can’t vote in Tuesday’s election, but she’s still working to build a future she can believe in and hoping to inspire those who can to head to the polls. The 16-year-old is one of several kids in southern Wisconsin taking part...
fox47.com
Where does your ballot go if you vote early?
MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office:
fox47.com
'This is my country': Literacy Network helps Peruvian immigrant earn right to vote
MADISON, Wis.— For Sergio Javier Lucero, speaking Spanish is the natural choice, but lately he’s been focusing a lot on his English. With the help of one Madison organization, he has earned the right to participate in the future of a country he’s come to call home.
Comments / 0