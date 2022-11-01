ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE will present their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are certainly excited about the event, especially because of how well the Elimination Chamber event turned out. WWE Superstars obviously had to travel to Saudi Arabia, and it seems quite a few have already reached the country.
ringsidenews.com

‘We Want Sami Zayn’ Chants Erupt During WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place tomorrow at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be headlined by Logan Paul taking on the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Sami Zayn’s absence did not sit well with the Saudi audience.
ringsidenews.com

WWE In Contact With U.S. State Department About Crown Jewel Amid Threat To Saudi Arabia

WWE will hold their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are undoubtedly ecstatic about the event, but a recent threat from Iran caused a lot of alarm. Reports started to circulate that the show might not even happen. However, it appears that WWE has been closely watching the situation to identify any threats.
wrestletalk.com

Update: WWE On ‘High Alert’ Amid Saudi Arabia Attack Concerns

An update has emerged on WWE’s response to the situation involving a reported threat to Saudi Arabia. As previously reported, the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing Saudi Arabia sharing intelligence of a warning of imminent attack from Iran in the country. Fightful Select (subscription required) now reports...
nodq.com

Update on the status of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia following report about Iran

As previously noted, there is concern about WWE Crown Jewel 2022 due to the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided an upadte…. “As of now, everybody is still heading to Saudi Arabia. It was reported yesterday that Saudi Arabia, ‘has...
The Independent

Firebomb attack on Dover immigration centre ‘motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology’

The firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover was motivated by an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, is believed to have killed himself at a nearby petrol station after throwing two or three “crude” incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in Kent last Sunday.Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) declared the attack a terrorist incident after discovering new evidence. “A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media...
San José Spotlight

Fact check: Silicon Valley candidate falsely linked to Donald Trump

Mudslinging is nothing new in local politics, but a slew of new ads against a Silicon Valley politician is demonizing him by falsely linking him to Donald Trump. Johnny Khamis, a former San Jose councilmember running for county Board of Supervisors District 1, said he’s disgusted by recent mailers sent by his opponent and her political allies. He is facing off against San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas for the District 1 seat to replace Supervisor Mike Wasserman, who is terming out at the end of the year.
