ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE will present their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are certainly excited about the event, especially because of how well the Elimination Chamber event turned out. WWE Superstars obviously had to travel to Saudi Arabia, and it seems quite a few have already reached the country.
ringsidenews.com
‘We Want Sami Zayn’ Chants Erupt During WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place tomorrow at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be headlined by Logan Paul taking on the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Sami Zayn’s absence did not sit well with the Saudi audience.
ringsidenews.com
WWE In Contact With U.S. State Department About Crown Jewel Amid Threat To Saudi Arabia
WWE will hold their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are undoubtedly ecstatic about the event, but a recent threat from Iran caused a lot of alarm. Reports started to circulate that the show might not even happen. However, it appears that WWE has been closely watching the situation to identify any threats.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE in Contact With The US State Department Following Warnings of Attack in Saudi Arabia
WWE fans have been monitoring the news closely over the past week after it was revealed that there were warnings of “an imminent attack” from Iran in Saudi Arabia that made it seem dangerous for the Crown Jewel event to go ahead. According to a report from PWinsider,...
wrestletalk.com
Update: WWE On ‘High Alert’ Amid Saudi Arabia Attack Concerns
An update has emerged on WWE’s response to the situation involving a reported threat to Saudi Arabia. As previously reported, the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing Saudi Arabia sharing intelligence of a warning of imminent attack from Iran in the country. Fightful Select (subscription required) now reports...
nodq.com
Update on the status of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia following report about Iran
As previously noted, there is concern about WWE Crown Jewel 2022 due to the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided an upadte…. “As of now, everybody is still heading to Saudi Arabia. It was reported yesterday that Saudi Arabia, ‘has...
