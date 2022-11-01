MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out if you want to register to vote before Election Day, but you will still be able to register at the polls on Tuesday. Voter registration is open at early voting locations through Friday, but is not allowed on Saturday, Sunday or Monday before Election Day. If you are unsure about your voter registration status, you can check it easily online on the My Vote website.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO