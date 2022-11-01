Read full article on original website
fox47.com
MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
fox47.com
Too young to vote but not too young to get involved this election
MADISON, Wis. – Aviel Mack can’t vote in Tuesday’s election, but she’s still working to build a future she can believe in and hoping to inspire those who can to head to the polls. The 16-year-old is one of several kids in southern Wisconsin taking part...
fox47.com
Deadline approaching to register to vote before Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out if you want to register to vote before Election Day, but you will still be able to register at the polls on Tuesday. Voter registration is open at early voting locations through Friday, but is not allowed on Saturday, Sunday or Monday before Election Day. If you are unsure about your voter registration status, you can check it easily online on the My Vote website.
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
fox47.com
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
Waukesha County referendums on ballot confusing some voters
When Waukesha County voters head to the polls many are finding the two referendums on the ballot hard to understand.
fox47.com
Here are some of the ways to get a free ride to your polling place on Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Not having a ride to the polls on Election Day can be a barrier that keeps people from voting. In an effort to get people to the polls, several local and national organizations are offering free or discounted rides on November 8. Union Cab of Madison...
fox47.com
Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
fox47.com
Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
fox47.com
Where does your ballot go if you vote early?
MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office:
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
