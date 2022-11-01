ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

fox47.com

MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Deadline approaching to register to vote before Election Day

MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out if you want to register to vote before Election Day, but you will still be able to register at the polls on Tuesday. Voter registration is open at early voting locations through Friday, but is not allowed on Saturday, Sunday or Monday before Election Day. If you are unsure about your voter registration status, you can check it easily online on the My Vote website.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison

Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
LOVELAND, CO
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Where does your ballot go if you vote early?

MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office:
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE

