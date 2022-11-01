Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
Joe Manchin Skewers President Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Coal Comments
Joe Biden is facing heat from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin over comments he made about coal in America. On Friday, the president gave a speech about the CHIPS Act in San Diego, pledging to shut down all the coal plants in the nation. Manchin shot back: “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs,” he said in a statement ahead of the week’s upcoming midterm elections. “Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden. It seems his positions change daily depending on the audience and politics of the day.” The senator went on to call Biden’s remarks “offensive and disgusting” and that he “owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology.”Read it at Politico
Ohio Democrat comes out against Tim Ryan, calls him a 'fraud'
A Democratic elected official in Ohio penned an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer urging voters not to cast their ballots for Tim Ryan.
