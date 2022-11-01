Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
tjrwrestling.net
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Investigation On Vince McMahon Is Over
UPDATE: A new report has revealed what the conclusion of the investigation means for a potential Vince McMahon WWE return – read more at this link. WWE is still feeling the effects of an article published by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, lobbying allegations against then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Backstage At Recent WWE Event
Fans have seen a number of wrestlers return to WWE programming over the last few months, but there are still a lot of questions regarding Sasha Banks and her possible future with the company. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sasha Banks was backstage as a guest at the recent...
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
Comments / 0