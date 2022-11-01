Read full article on original website
BBC
Philip Woodcock: Man in court over fatal FedEx stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a FedEx warehouse. Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance. Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. Ronald Sekanjako, 48,...
BBC
Llanelli: Spencer Beynon headbutted door before death - inquest
An Iraq and Afghanistan veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder who died after being Tasered by police had "charged and headbutted" a front door "with force", an inquest has heard. Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was discharged from the Army on medical grounds before his death on 14 June 2016.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Key failings of emergency response
The Manchester Arena Inquiry has published a catalogue of failings and mistakes by the emergency services following the terror attack in 2017. Chairman Sir John Saunders highlighted a number of failures of the emergency response to the suicide bombing and said avoidable mistakes had been made. Here are some of...
BBC
Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears
Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard. Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May. Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which...
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Three men charged with Adrian Keise's murder
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, was found injured near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. Paul Yusuff, 20, Matthew Yusuff, 22, and Moussa Traore, 23, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse hovered over baby night before her death, jury told
A mother whose baby was allegedly murdered by Lucy Letby has described seeing the nurse "hovering" over her daughter the evening before she died. It is alleged that Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known only as Child D, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
BBC
Elaina Rose Aziz: Two face charges over baby girl's death
Two people are to face charges following the death of a baby girl in Nuneaton two years ago, police said. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Top Knot Close in November 2020. A woman, 27 and man, 37,...
BBC
Lincoln: Sleeping van driver jailed for killing newly-wed
A van driver who killed a woman in a head-on crash after falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed. Jamie Jackson's vehicle smashed into 27-year-old Rosie Earle's car after veering on to the wrong side of the A15 near Lincoln on 3 September 2021. Lincoln Crown Court heard he...
BBC
Man who retracted confession jailed for 1980 murder
A man who confessed to a murder he committed more than 40 years ago but went on to deny it has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years. Anthony Bird, 42, was found naked with his wrists bound at his flat in Kensington Gardens Square in June 1980.
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
BBC
Teenagers attacked after Halloween party
Police are investigating after a group of 16-year-olds were assaulted on their way home from a Halloween party in Leicestershire. Three boys and a girl were walking near The Lime Tree pub, in Cambridge Road, Whetstone, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday when they were attacked by an older group.
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt admits sharing photo of teenager's body
A police call handler has admitted sharing a picture of a teenager's body after he had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, 31, who worked for British Transport Police (BTP), is thought to have shared the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on WhatsApp. Tilt, of Barley Green,...
