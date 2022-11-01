Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestling Again For WWE
UPDATE – WrestleVotes has now followed up on its original report regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, tweeting:. “I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year’s Mania. “Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
wrestletalk.com
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton Return Revealed
WWE’s original plans for Randy Orton when he makes his return to TV from a severe back injury have been revealed. Orton has been absent from WWE since May 2022, and as of now isn’t expected back until sometime in 2023. According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, WWE’s plan...
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
nodq.com
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “She Hulk” photo shoot for Halloween 2022
Kimsan Exactly. I remember a conversation a long while back that social media is a good tool for advertising, keeping in touch with family and friends but good grief, some just don't know the difference... Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn't enjoy using social media - NoDQ.com: WWE and...
wrestletalk.com
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
wrestlinginc.com
MVP's Status For WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Revealed
MVP won't be accompanying Omos for his match against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. According to PWInsider, MVP was not among the WWE personnel that arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of Saturday's show at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The report did not specify the reason for MVP not traveling to Saudi Arabia, or if there are plans for him to travel at the last minute.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
wrestlingworld.co
New Hulu Series Featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Announced
A new WWE series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford is coming to Hulu. The existence of the show was announced by WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on the 2022 Third Quarter earning call. “WWE Studios will premiere a new series on Hulu featuring superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The...
PWMania
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Kicks Off With No Disqualifications Match
On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE SmackDown, the first match of the night was a brutal affair featuring two stars. While tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown that aired on November 4th may have been pre-taped from last week’s live show, word in the Tweets was that the match was excellent.
wrestletalk.com
WWE References Bullet Club By Name At Crown Jewel
WWE opened up their Forbidden Door last week, when it was announced that SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face off against Japanese legend the Great Muta on January 1. Following the announcement, ad the ew WWE regime taking effect back in July, many...
wrestletalk.com
Big Match Just Added To Live AEW Rampage Tonight (November 4)
With mere hours until showtime, AEW has announced another big match for tonight’s (November 4) live edition of AEW Rampage. With an already stacked card announced for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage, another match has just been added. After a series of attacks on Samoa Joe and...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Producers & Entrance Notes Revealed
UPDATE: the full producer list for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 has now been revealed. More at this link. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 producers and entrance notes have been revealed. On November 5, WWE will hold the 2022 instalment of their Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider reports that...
wrestletalk.com
Awesome Effect Used For WWE Crown Jewel Entrance
Forget pyro or alternate reality graphics, the newest awesome effect added to a WWE big match entrance just debuted on WWE Crown Jewel. After the an equally dramatic entrance by Scarlett and Karrion Kross ahead of their steel cage match, next to enter was Drew McIntyre. However in addition to...
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: WWE Stars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Crown Jewel
With Crown Jewel just days away on November 5, WWE names are starting to arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of the event. Bayley has shared a photo to her Twitter account marking her arrival alongside Damage CTRL stable mates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Captioned simply with “WSUP IDIOTS,” IYO...
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Break Royal Rumble Record In 2023
It has been projected that WWE will break a huge record with the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. There is already some buzz surrounding the January 28 show. While Royal Rumble events are always highly anticipated, the 2023 show will be the first under the Triple H regime, following Triple H becoming the WWE Chief Content Officer in July.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts New Look At WWE Crown Jewel
After having previously mentioned a level up for his character, a WWE star has debuted a new look at WWE Crown Jewel. Omos had previously mentioned that he was interested in giving his character a refresh in order to get to that next level. Tonight at WWE Crown Jewel, has...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Turns Heel At Crown Jewel
WWE’s premium live event hailing from Saudi Arabia kicked off with a battle of two behemoths in Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley. With Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on commentary, WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with a massive battle of WWE behemoths. With Bobby Lashley working on getting the...
wrestletalk.com
New Feud Revealed For Recently Returned WWE Star
Has the first feud for a recently returned WWE star just been revealed on tonight’s (November 4) edition of SmackDown?. In a backstage segment featuring this recently returned star, another member of the locker room popped up to say a rather unfriendly welcome. On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE...
