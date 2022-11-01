Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $542,059. The average price per square foot was $353.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $473.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Grover Beach increased in the past week to $528. That’s $74 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Grover Beach was $518. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the last two weeks was $400. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $732.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero increased in the last week to $433. That’s $21 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $418. The most expensive community...
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Templeton the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the last three weeks was $454. That’s $5 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $727.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the five most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Templeton that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the past three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $485.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
This Paso Robles winery is Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 American Winery of the Year
“Paso Robles is at the forefront of all that we do,” the family-owned label’s winemaker said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home in Los Osos sells for $1.5 million
A 3,560-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 2500 block of Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nordstrom Rack announces plans to open San Luis Obispo store
Nordstrom Rack is finally coming to San Luis Obispo. On Tuesday, the company announced plans for a new location in the city, located in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road. That shopping center is currently home to Sprouts, REI, Hobby Lobby and Cost Plus World Market, among other businesses. The...
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
slohsexpressions.com
What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?
SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
Local winery named ‘American Winery of the Year’
Hope Family Wines honored at Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards. – Hope Family Wines this week announced that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards. Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that...
