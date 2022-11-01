ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See the change in real estate prices in Templeton the week of Oct. 23

The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the last three weeks was $454. That’s $5 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $727.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What were the five most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Oct. 23?

A house in Templeton that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the past three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $485.
TEMPLETON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home in Los Osos sells for $1.5 million

A 3,560-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 2500 block of Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
LOS OSOS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nordstrom Rack announces plans to open San Luis Obispo store

Nordstrom Rack is finally coming to San Luis Obispo. On Tuesday, the company announced plans for a new location in the city, located in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road. That shopping center is currently home to Sprouts, REI, Hobby Lobby and Cost Plus World Market, among other businesses. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?

SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

