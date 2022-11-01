Read full article on original website
Related
NAACP, ACLU sue to force Pennsylvania counties to accept undated or wrongly dated mail ballots
The NAACP, ACLU and other political activist groups are filing a lawsuit in Pennsylvania to force the counting of undated and improperly dated ballots.
Houston Chronicle
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed. The tax cut to companies called...
Houston Chronicle
In Maryland, Black people poised to occupy four critical positions of power
Only two Black people - Deval Patrick in Massachusetts and L. Douglas Wilder in Virginia - have been elected governor in American history. Now, Maryland voters are poised to elect a third, Democrat Wes Moore, after resoundingly rejecting Black statewide candidates for decades - except as junior partners to White men.
Comments / 0