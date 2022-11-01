ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed. The tax cut to companies called...
WISCONSIN STATE
Houston Chronicle

In Maryland, Black people poised to occupy four critical positions of power

Only two Black people - Deval Patrick in Massachusetts and L. Douglas Wilder in Virginia - have been elected governor in American history. Now, Maryland voters are poised to elect a third, Democrat Wes Moore, after resoundingly rejecting Black statewide candidates for decades - except as junior partners to White men.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy