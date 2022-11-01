Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestletalk.com
New Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced a new championship match for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the main event of last night’s WWE Raw show, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who made their return to the show during the opening segment, defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul As WWE Champion ‘Works In Every Way’
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has said that making YouTuber Logan Paul WWE Champion “works in every kind of way”. Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking on his My Way podcast, Jeff Jarrett...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: WWE Stars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Crown Jewel
With Crown Jewel just days away on November 5, WWE names are starting to arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of the event. Bayley has shared a photo to her Twitter account marking her arrival alongside Damage CTRL stable mates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Captioned simply with “WSUP IDIOTS,” IYO...
wrestletalk.com
Current WWE Star Returning To Independent Name?
The old Vince McMahon WWE regime had installed a new edict during the last year, which saw WWE opt against using names that wrestlers had used prior to signing with the company, and also opting against using wrestlers’ real names. Since the change in regime, the stance on using...
