jerryratcliffe.com
UVA hosts free exhibition against Pitt-Johnstown tonight at JPJ
The Virginia women’s basketball team will play an exhibition contest against Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Admission and parking are free for the event. Concessions stands will be open and selling a limited menu. Broadcast Information. There will not be a live stream...
jerryratcliffe.com
Iacobucci sends No. 3 seed Virginia to ACC Championship with OT winner vs. No. 2 Wake
The Virginia field hockey team advanced to the championship game of the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship after topping second-seed Wake Forest, 3-2, in overtime on Wednesday in semifinal action at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Taryn Tkachuk tied the game with 1:35 remaining in regulation. Adele Iacobucci scored...
cbs19news
ESPN's Jay Bilas weighs in on Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Optimism has started to grow for Tony Bennett and Virginia in recent months among national media, ESPN's Jay Bilas included. "If they start the year the way they ended last year," Bilas said Tuesday on a availability with media, "That's not just an NCAA Tournament team, it's a team that can really beat people when they get there."
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott takes blame for some ‘bad calls;’ UVA injury update
Tony Elliott said there were three to five plays that he and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings would like to have back from Saturday’s four-overtime loss to Miami. During his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Elliott said he’d like to have those calls back from a coaching standpoint, “where we could have made better calls to put the players in a better situation to be successful.”
jerryratcliffe.com
Trio of Cavaliers to compete at ITA National Championships this week
Three members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, being held Wednesday through Sunday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of the nation’s...
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Bennett challenging, Tar Heels hurting, Eli’s coming and lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia athletics with a few tricks and treats …. A week from tonight, Tony Bennett will launch a new basketball season against — in his own words — the most challenging nonconference schedule of his Virginia career. Some college hoops heavyweights appear on the card with Baylor and either UCLA or Illinois in Vegas, Michigan in Ann Arbor and Houston (here).
jerryratcliffe.com
No. 3 seed Virginia shuts out Louisville; will face No. 2 Wake in semis Wednesday
The Virginia field hockey team opened play at the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship with a 1-0 victory against Louisville in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Taryn Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in the first quarter. Third-seeded Virginia (12-6, 3-3 ACC) advances to...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Football Fan Reacts Survey: Who do you blame for the UVA offense’s struggles?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. After the ‘Hoos lost an absolute stinker to Miami this past Saturday, we want to...
NBC 29 News
Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week again
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Louisa County freshman Savion Hiter is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. In the biggest game of the season, Hiter rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns. The 14-year-old led Louisa County to a 69-34 win over Albemarle County, helping the Lions clinch the Jefferson...
Franklin News Post
For JMU's Wroblewski family, paying it forward took on important meaning
Damian Wroblewski Sr. and his wife, Kara, have taught their son, Damian Jr., about the importance of paying it forward since he was a small child. “Help people and don’t expect anything in return,” Damian Sr. said. But they never thought that value would resonate in Damian Jr.’s...
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
cbs19news
Youngkin appears at Vega Rally
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WHSV
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Parents struggle to reach medical providers as respiratory illnesses among area children soar
Respiratory illnesses are spreading rapidly among Charlottesville area children right now. So many kids are sick that local pediatricians, urgent cares, emergency rooms and even pediatric hospital wings say they are overwhelmed. And parents are struggling to reach medical providers. “I have messaged our pediatrician twice, once a week ago,...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
hbsdealer.com
Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons
Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
