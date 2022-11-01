ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, IA

Iowa Parents Hope for Safe Return of College-Aged Daughter

Still fresh on everyone's mind is the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the Brooklyn, Iowa college student who went missing in 2018 after going on a run near her hometown and was later found dead, at the hands of Christian Bahena Rivera. More recently was the disappearance and death of Gabby...
AMES, IA
Waterloo Crumbl Cookie Announces Grand Opening Date

We finally have a date for the grand opening of Waterloo's newest sweet stop!. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
WATERLOO, IA
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa

I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
IOWA STATE
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
Cedar Falls Native Sings For His Life On ‘The Voice’

This story will contain spoilers for the episode of 'The Voice' that aired on Tuesday, November 1st. If you haven't yet seen it, please proceed with caution. The three-way knockout rounds proved to be a dramatic challenge for one Eastern Iowan. We've been closely following Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

