Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
The CT governor race is a rich person’s game as Lamont and Stefanowski set spending records
An informal "mansion-bedroom index" could illustrate the amount of personal wealth spent in the race between the very wealthy Gov. Ned Lamont and the merely rich Republican business consultant Bob Stefanowski. Lamont's 8,300-square-foot home in the neighborhood of Greenwich called Mid Country West has six bedrooms and is valued at...
Houston Chronicle
Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and nearly 600,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official charged with sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud.
Houston Chronicle
Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker's escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve...
Houston Chronicle
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it's likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven't won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates...
Houston Chronicle
Minnesota chef Karyn Tomlinson makes Midwest hospitality irresistible
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To understand what makes Myriel in St. Paul such a beguiling place to eat, you have to ask chef-owner Karyn Tomlinson about her youth in Minnesota, where Tomlinson spent time with her paternal grandparents in a farm town named Dassel, population 1,462. Tomlinson's grandmother was the sort of cook who habitually "pulled a meal out of the oven after church on Sunday," often pot roast, enough to share with anyone her grandfather, an avid gardener, invited home. The chef's memories of his harvests include carrots, cucumbers, peas and beets, her favorite.
Houston Chronicle
How Texans Are Now Buying Powerball and Mega Millions Tickets
After a summer of record jackpots people are more excited than ever about playing the lottery – especially when it comes to the big national powerhouses of Mega Millions and Powerball. It’s not just the dream of big cash prizes that has people so interested in draw games, but also the exciting new way to play that’s revolutionizing the lottery industry.
Comments / 0