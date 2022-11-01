Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Predicted Friday in North Texas
FORT WORTH – Severe weather is expected across North Texas on Friday; late morning through afternoon. The storms are expected to accompany the leading edge of another arriving cold front, and will move east affecting East Texas through Friday evening and the overnight hours. Tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rainfall and large sized hail are all possible with this system.
Tornado Watch Issued for North Texas
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 8:00 PM Friday for portions of North Central and Northwest Texas, Northwest Arkansas and Eastern and Southern Oklahoma. Primary threats include possible tornadoes, scattered damaging winds with gusts up to 80 mph. Scattered large hail is also possible. Counties in...
